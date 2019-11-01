Maduro llama apoyar a Evo Morales ante “golpe de Estado oligárquico” en Bolivia

Por EFE jueves 31 de octubre, 2019
Evo Morales y Nicolás Maduro, presidentes de Bolivia y Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, llamó este jueves a los movimientos indígenas y “populares” a apoyar a su homólogo y aliado boliviano, Evo Morales, quien, aseguró, enfrenta un “golpe de Estado oligárquico” por las protestas desatadas tras los comicios presidenciales en los que fue reelegido.

“Yo quiero ratificar y pedirle a todos los movimientos indígenas y a los movimientos populares de América Latina, del Caribe, de Estados Unidos, de África, de Asia, que levantemos nuestra bandera para apoyar a nuestro hermano Evo Morales Ayma que está enfrentando un golpe de Estado oligárquico, imperialista”, dijo.

En un encuentro con representantes de pueblos indígenas provenientes de varios países y transmitido de manera obligatoria por radio y televisión, Maduro pidió impulsar la “solidaridad mundial y el apoyo” a Morales.

“¡Qué viva Evo Morales!, ¡Qué viva el pueblo de Bolivia!, ¡Qué vivan los pueblos originarios!”, arengó.

Según dijo, las “oligarquías” quieren desestabilizar Bolivia por la reelección de Morales.

“Están aplicando buena parte de la fórmula de violencia que aplicaron contra Venezuela varias veces”, afirmó al tiempo que dijo estar seguro de que su homólogo logrará, como él, que “la paz” triunfe en Bolivia.

“Exigimos se respete los resultados electorales de Bolivia“, sentenció.

Bolivia vive un escenario de manifestaciones después de los resultados electorales del pasado 20 de octubre en los que se dio como ganador, para un cuarto mandato, a Morales.

La oposición y movimientos cívicos denunciaron un fraude en el recuento de votos a favor del presidente de ese país.

Las protestas fueron violentas en los últimos días en varias ciudades del país, con enfrentamientos entre partidarios y detractores de Evo Morales, además de choques con la Policía.

Hasta el momento, en las manifestaciones se contabilizan dos fallecidos por impactos de bala, según ha informado el fiscal general del Estado, Juan Lanchipa.

