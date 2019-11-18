Maduro insiste en que negocia con Guaidó para destrabar la crisis venezolana

Por EFE domingo 17 de noviembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, afirmó este domingo que negocia con el jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó -a quien casi 60 países reconocen como presidente interino-, para hallar una solución a la acuciante crisis que atraviesa la nación suramericana.

“No lo puedes negar, estamos sentados, mi compadre. Tú puedes decir mil cosas, lo que sea, eres un fascista, yo te lo digo en público y en privado”, dijo Maduro durante el acto de clausura de la Feria Internacional del Libro de Venezuela (Filven).

“Pero eres un actor político y hay un sector llamado guaidocista en la oposición, y está sentado (negociando) con nosotros”, añadió el líder chavista.

Pese a aseverar que negocian, el mandatario venezolano calificó al opositor, en el mismo discurso, como “pelele”, “títere del imperialismo” y “agente a sueldo” del Gobierno de Estados Unidos en Venezuela.

Esta misma jornada Guaidó dijo que descarta volver a negociar con Maduro luego del fracaso del último proceso de diálogos políticos, que concluyó sin acuerdos a mediados de año.

“Hace tres meses que (el proceso de negociaciones) está muerto, que ellos lo mataron, salieron corriendo”, dijo Guaidó a periodistas durante una rueda de prensa en Caracas en referencia a las llamadas negociaciones de Oslo, que auspiciaba el Gobierno de Noruega.

Los dichos del opositor constituyeron una respuesta a otros que emitió Maduro en una entrevista divulgada más temprano, en la que aseveró que la mesa de negociaciones de Oslo podría ser relanzada porque “los enlaces” entre su Gobierno y la oposición “se mantienen vivos”.

En el acto de cierre de la Filven Maduro no aclaró si hacía alusión a este mecanismo a otra iniciativa que lanzó hace meses, y que es conocida como Mesa de Diálogo Nacional, donde su Gobierno dialoga con sectores minoritarios de la oposición, entre otras cosas, la renovación del poder electoral.

Al respecto dijo que espera que “mucha gente” sea “ratificada” en sus puestos como rectores del Consejo Nacional Electoral, un órgano que los opositores señalan parcializado en favor del chavismo, en el poder desde 1999.

Venezuela atraviesa por la mayor crisis política de su historia moderna desde enero pasado, cuando Maduro juró un nuevo mandato de 6 años que no reconocen la oposición y buena parte de la comunidad internacional y, en respuesta, Guaidó proclamó un Gobierno interino luego de la interpretación que hizo de varios artículos de la Constitución.

La Administración de Guaidó cuenta con el respaldo de los principales Gobiernos de la región y de Estados Unidos, mientras que Maduro, el poder desde 2013, ha encontrado apoyo internacional en Rusia y China.

