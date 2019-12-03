Maduro dice que reunión del TIAR “ha fracasado” y llama “porky” a Iván Duque

Por EFE martes 3 de diciembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, afirmó este martes que la reunión que celebraron los países parte del Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca (TIAR) en Bogotá, y en la que se trató la crisis de Venezuela, “ha fracasado”, al tiempo que llamó “ridículo” y “porky” a su par colombiano, Iván Duque.

“A esta hora les puedo decir (que) ha fracasado la reunión del TIAR, con Venezuela no se mete nadie”, dijo Maduro durante un acto con simpatizantes transmitido en cadena obligatoria de radio y televisión.

En esta misma jornada los países miembros del TIAR acordaron, en una reunión que se celebró en Bogotá, sanciones individuales contra 27 funcionarios del Gobierno de Maduro, entre ellos los jefes del poder electoral, el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia y los propios Maduro y el presidente del parlamento venezolano, Diosdado Cabello.

Pero no autorizó el uso de la fuerza o acciones militares unilaterales, una denuncia constante del chavismo, que gobierna Venezuela desde 1999.

El presidente venezolano dijo al respecto que “hay algunas oligarquías que sueñan con meterse en Venezuela” y cargó contra Duque por albergar en Bogotá el encuentro, pese a las protestas sociales que enfrenta.

“El quiere desviar la atención”, aseguró Maduro después de señalar que Duque tiene “más de 80 % de rechazo” y “nadie lo quiere” en Colombia.

Además, afirmó que los participantes de la reunión, a quienes calificó como “fantoches y payasos”, hicieron “el ridículo”.

“Lo único que yo puedo decirle a Iván Duque es: eres un ridículo, ‘porky’, eres un ridículo y has fracasado con el TIAR”, continuó.

En la reunión de este martes, Duque pidió a la región “elevar su voz” y mayor coordinación para “avanzar hacia la reconstrucción democrática de Venezuela”, un país sacudido por la mayor crisis política y económica de su historia moderna.

Asimismo, dijo que el Gobierno de Maduro representa una “amenaza” real para toda América Latina, y que está “desangrando al pueblo venezolano”.

Anuncios