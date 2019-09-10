Maduro dice que le provoca llorar cuando ve la destrucción del Amazonas

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El gobernante de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, afirmó este martes que le provoca llorar por la destrucción que han dejado los incendios en el Amazonas y reiteró sus acusaciones al presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro, de ser responsable de la tala y la quema en el mayor bosque tropical del mundo.

“(Es) doloroso, a veces provocar llorar cuando uno ve impotente cómo la derecha neoliberal, fascista desde Brasil destruye a nuestra hermana República Federativa de Brasil y destruyendo al Amazonas destruye a Surámerica y a la humanidad”, dijo Maduro en un acto de gobierno televisado.

“El Amazonas está siendo destruido en Brasil”, afirmó al referirse a la ola de incendios en la región amazónica, que ha llamado la atención de la comunidad internacional y movilizado a ONG.

El mayor bosque tropical del planeta se ha visto amenazado por los incendios, una catástrofe ambiental que se repite todos los años por esta época de sequía, aunque no con tanta intensidad como en esta ocasión, según recuerdan los especialistas.

La Amazonía brasileña registró en agosto 30.901 focos de incendio, cifra que prácticamente triplica la del mismo mes del año pasado, según divulgó recientemente el estatal Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas Espaciales (INPE).

Este año, de acuerdo con el gobernante venezolano, “se ha dado un 300 % más de incendios y destrucción este año que el año pasado”, una situación que, según él, se ha producido “con la complicidad del presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro”.

Maduro dijo que Bolsonaro “ha autorizado la tala, la quema indiscriminada del Amazonas para entregárselo a los terratenientes, a la oligarquía terrateniente de Brasil y ha destruido el Amazonas que es el pulmón del mundo entero”.

La Amazonía, la mayor reserva forestal tropical del mundo, se extiende sobre 7,4 millones de kilómetros cuadrados, que son equivalentes al 5 % de la superficie total de la Tierra y a casi el 25 % del continente americano.

Un 60 % de ese territorio está en suelo brasileño.

