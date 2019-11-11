Maduro dice que la vida de Evo Morales “corre peligro” y llama a salvarlo

Por EFE domingo 10 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales y Nicolás Maduro (Archivo)

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denunció este domingo que la vida del mandatario boliviano, Evo Morales, corre peligro después de que este renunciara a su cargo en medio de protestas antigubernamentales.

“Está en peligro la vida de Evo Morales, debemos salvar a Evo Morales porque los fascistas son fascistas, con su racismo y su odio creen que llegó la hora de acabar con la vida de Evo”, dijo el mandatario venezolano en conversación telefónica transmitida por el canal estatal VTV.

Maduro llamó a los gobiernos, líderes y movimientos políticos a solidarizarse con Morales, un gran aliado de la llamada revolución bolivariana, que anunció su dimisión después de casi 14 años en el poder en un vídeo desde algún lugar indeterminado, tras haber dimitido en cascada la mayoría de los miembros de su Gobierno.

“Levantemos la bandera de la defensa de la democracia en Bolivia, no aceptemos este golpe de Estado y que cuidemos la vida del compañero Evo Morales que está en peligro”, insistió.

El presidente venezolano denunció que opositores bolivianos pretenden detener a Morales y por ello consideró necesario realizar una vigilia para proteger la integridad física del “gran líder indio del sur”.

Evo Morales apareció en la televisión para anunciar su renuncia tras lamentar un “golpe cívico” y que la Policía se hubiera replegado a sus cuarteles en los últimos días.

Pidió a los líderes opositores Carlos Mesa y Luis Fernando Camacho, a los que acusa de instar un golpe de Estado para echarle del poder, que “no maltraten” a los bolivianos y les “dejen de patear”.

“No queremos enfrentamientos”, agregó, a la vez que dijo renunciar para propiciar la pacificación de Bolivia y que vuelva la paz social.

El país andino atraviesa una seria crisis desde las elecciones del 20 de octubre, en las que Morales fue proclamado vencedor pero la oposición denunció fraude y pidió su renuncia.

Los enfrentamientos entre afines y contrarios a Evo Morales dejan desde entonces tres muertos y más de 400 heridos.

