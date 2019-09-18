Maduro dice que buscó a minoría opositora porque Guaidó no cumplió acuerdos

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, afirmó este martes que buscó la mesa de diálogo con la minoría opositora, porque los sectores encabezados por el líder del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, no cumplieron “con nada de lo que se comprometieron” en las conversaciones en Barbados.

“Nosotros por otro lado íbamos avanzando en el diálogo con otros sectores, porque el sector este llamado de Guaidó sencillamente no cumplieron con nada de los que se comprometieron”, dijo Maduro en un acto de Gobierno transmitido por el canal del Estado.

Según Maduro, los representantes de la oposición que participaron en Barbados, bajo la mediación de Noruega, “se comprometieron a hablar con el Gobierno de Estados Unidos para que levantara las sanciones contra Venezuela” y no cumplieron.

Maduro se lamentó que, al contrario, Estados Unidos terminó fijando unas sanciones “brutales” en agosto al congelar los bienes estatales de Venezuela en suelo estadounidense.

Este lunes, el Gobierno de Maduro y un grupo de partidos minoritarios de la oposición venezolana presentaron una mesa de diálogo nacional que contempla el retorno del chavismo a la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento), la renovación de autoridades electorales y la liberación de “presos políticos”.

El líder chavista aplaudió este martes los acuerdos parciales que firmó con la minoría opositora por “la superación y solución de nuestros problemas”.

Apuntó que una de las primeras medidas será el regreso de los parlamentarios oficialistas a “la Asamblea Nacional en desacato para buscar una instancia de diálogo y superación del desacato”.

También refirió que la Comisión de la Verdad Justicia y Paz y la oficialista Asamblea Nacional Constituyente buscarán “medidas de justicia para la liberación de algunos detenidos de acuerdo al ordenamiento jurídico del país”.

Justo este martes, el primer vicepresidente de la AN, Édgar Zambrano, fue liberado después de que la Comisión de la Verdad lo solicitó así al Poder Judicial.

Nuevamente, Maduro dijo que ha dejado “las puertas abiertas a todos los sectores políticos, económicos, culturales y sociales del país para el diálogo” y manifestó que le comunicó a Noruega su disposición para “retomar los puntos del diálogo que llevábamos con ellos y parte de la oposición”.

Venezuela atraviesa por un pico de tensión política desde enero pasado, cuando Maduro juró otro período de 6 años que no reconocen la oposición y parte de la comunidad internacional porque a los principales líderes opositores se les impidió participar en esos comicios.

