Maduro confirma que diputados chavistas vuelven este martes al Parlamento

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- Los diputados del oficialista Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV) se incorporarán este martes a la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento), presidida por el líder opositor Juan Guaidó, instancia que abandonaron hace tres años por considerarla en “desacato”, informó este lunes el presidente Nicolás Maduro.

“Mañana martes el Bloque Parlamentario del Cambio, con los diputados y diputadas de los partidos de la alianza revolucionaria bolivariana, se reincorporan a la AN en desacato”, dijo el mandatario durante una actividad del Gobierno transmitida de manera obligatoria por radio y televisión.

El regreso de los diputados chavistas a la AN, actualmente de amplia mayoría opositora, forma parte de los acuerdos parciales de la mesa de diálogo nacional presentados por el oficialismo y un grupo de partidos minoritarios de oposición.

Maduro dijo que los diputados oficialistas, que son minoría en el Legislativo con poco más de 50 escaños, van para “promover el diálogo en esa Asamblea Nacional” y para “ver si hay el entendimiento en algunos sectores para sacar del desacato constitucional ante el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia a esa Asamblea”.

La oposición se hizo con la mayoría de la Asamblea Nacional en las elecciones de diciembre de 2015, pero en enero de 2016 el Supremo venezolano declaró a la Cámara en “desacato” y desde entonces el resto de los poderes desconoce las decisiones e iniciativas del Legislativo.

El gobernante venezolano reconoció que la decisión fue consultada tanto en lo interno del PSUV como a sus aliados del llamado Gran Polo Patriótico, que reúne a los partidos afines al chavismo, quienes acordaron “dar ese paso” de incorporarse al Parlamento.

Hace una semana comenzó el período de sesiones ordinarias de la Asamblea Nacional, cuerpo que es liderado por Juan Guaidó, a quien desde enero de 2019 más de 50 países reconocen como presidente encargado al considerar que las últimas elecciones presidenciales no contaron con todas las garantías democráticas.

La semana pasada, el oficialismo junto a un sector de partidos minoritarios de oposición anunció el inicio de la llamada mesa de diálogo nacional que, además del regreso del chavismo al Parlamento, contempla la liberación de los llamados “presos políticos” y la promoción de un canje de petróleo por alimentos, medicinas y servicios.

