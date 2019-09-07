Maduro condiciona diálogo con oposición a postura de Guaidó sobre ceder territorio a Guyana

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, dijo este viernes que no retomará los diálogos políticos con la oposición hasta que el jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, a quien más de 50 países reconocen como presidente encargado, no rectifique “su pretensión de entregar” el territorio Esequibo a Guyana.

“Hasta que no rectifique el diputado Guaidó su pretensión de entregar el Esequibo, claramente seguimos levantados de esa mesa de diálogo”, dijo Maduro durante una reunión de Gobierno transmitida por la televisión estatal VTV.

“O rectifica o no nos ven las caras más, así de sencillo”, insistió el líder chavista.

Maduro suspendió el pasado 7 de agosto las negociaciones que tenían lugar en Barbados, con el auspicio de Noruega, en vista de que Guaidó “celebra, promueve y apoya” las sanciones del Gobierno de Estados Unidos contra funcionarios del Ejecutivo y empresas venezolanas.

El mandatario dijo que sumó a su protesta el presunto intento de Guaidó, que no controla la burocracia o las Fuerzas Armadas venezolanas, de “entregar” la amplia zona que Venezuela y Guyana se disputan desde el siglo XIX.

Por esta acusación de Maduro, la Fiscalía venezolana abrió esta misma jornada una nueva investigación contra Guaidó y sus colaboradores Vanessa Neumann y Manuel Avendaño.

Avendaño entró este viernes como huésped en la embajada de Chile en Caracas, mientras que Neumann está fuera del país.

También hoy, Guaidó rechazó la acusación de “desistir” de la disputa territorial con Guyana, al tiempo que acusó a Maduro de estar “secuestrando el poder” Ejecutivo.

Consideró, asimismo, que la acusación se trata de un “nuevo invento del régimen” y “una novela” del Gobierno para distraer la atención de su responsabilidad en amparar a “narcoterroristas en territorio venezolano”, grupos a los que el chavismo, según él, financia “directamente e indirectamente”.

La Asamblea Nacional, acotó, ha hecho “los reclamos” por el Esequibo y los continuará haciendo.

La región del Esequibo está bajo mediación de las Naciones Unidas desde la firma del Acuerdo de Ginebra en 1966, pero la disputa territorial se agudizó en los últimos años tras el descubrimiento por parte de Exxon Mobil de yacimientos de petróleo en aguas en la zona.

El Gobierno de Venezuela emitió por aquellos días un decreto presidencial en defensa del país, con una demarcación que incluía como propias todas las aguas del Atlántico frente a la costa de Esequibo, una maniobra que generó el rechazo del Gobierno guyanés y disparó la tensión entre las dos partes.

La región del Esequibo abarca un área de unos 160.000 kilómetros cuadrados, lo que supone las tres cuartas partes del territorio de Guyana.

