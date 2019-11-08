Maduro celebra “en vivo” la excarcelación de Lula, “un gran líder del mundo”

Por EFE viernes 8 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El mandatario de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, celebró este viernes en tiempo real la excarcelación del expresidente brasileño Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a quien ponderó como un “líder humanista, antineoliberal y mundial”.

“El pueblo venezolano está feliz y saluda la libertad de Lula (…) estamos compartiendo este momento de felicidad”, dijo Maduro en un acto de gobierno, que fue transmitido de manera obligatoria por todas las estaciones de radio y televisión de Venezuela, mientras la televisión mostraba el momento de la liberación del brasileño.

El presidente venezolano se mostró sonriente, aplaudiendo y gritó varios “viva Lula” desde el palacio presidencial de Miraflores, mientras contemplaba las imágenes de la excarcelación en Curitiba, Brasil.

“América del Sur se está moviendo, una nueva ola de pueblos libres se levanta, lo importante son los pueblos movilizados”, prosiguió Maduro tras referirse a Lula como el “gran compañero y hermano” del fallecido presidente venezolano Hugo Chávez (1999-2013).

Minutos después de ser puesto en libertad, Lula acusó a la Justicia, la Policía y al Estado brasileño de intentar “criminalizar” a la izquierda por los 580 días que ha permanecido encarcelado por una condena de corrupción.

“Necesitaba resistir para luchar contra el lado podrido del Estado, de la Policía Federal, del Ministerio Público, de la Justicia. Trabajaron para criminalizar a la izquierda, a Lula y al Partido de los Trabajadores”, dijo ante una multitud de seguidores el expresidente.

Lula, de 74 años, dejó la cárcel gracias a una decisión de la Corte Suprema adoptada este jueves.

