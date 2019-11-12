Maduro ataca a Trump por poner Bolivia de ejemplo para Venezuela y Nicaragua

Por EFE lunes 11 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, respondió este lunes a su homólogo de EE.UU., Donald Trump, que dará la “pelea” por la paz de su país, luego de que el mandatario estadounidense dijera que la salida del poder del presidente boliviano, Evo Morales, es una señal para Venezuela y Nicaragua.

En transmisión por el canal estatal VTV, Maduro, reunido con miembros de su gabinete, gobernadores y alcaldes del país, acusó además a EE.UU. de “montar” el “golpe de Estado” contra Morales en Bolivia.

“Este golpe de Estado, esta emboscada que se montó contra Evo Morales se montó desde el imperialismo norteamericano y hoy sacan la cara a aplaudir (…) y a decir que ahora vienen por Venezuela y Nicaragua, alerta pueblo pues, vamos al combate ¿quieren pelea? vamos a dar la pelea por la paz, por la patria”, dijo.

El mandatario reiteró el llamado a sus seguidores a marchar mañana martes y el resto de la semana para manifestar el rechazo contra el “fascismo” y apoyar a Morales.

Informó además que sostuvo, más temprano, un encuentro privado con el alto mando militar del cual, dijo, salió “fortalecido por la moral combativa de los militares venezolanos”.

“Tenemos un plan y política para proteger a nuestro pueblo. Este año se han tomado medidas brutales de persecución (contra Venezuela)”, indicó Maduro al reiterar que las sanciones estadounidense han afectado a su país.

El jefe de Estado también pidió a los gobernadores y alcaldes garantizar la paz del país, en el marco de la próxima manifestación opositora que se prepara para el sábado 16 de noviembre y que encabezará el líder opositor, Juan Guaidó.

Este lunes, Trump advirtió a Maduro y al mandatario de Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, que la salida del poder de Morales es una señal para ellos.

“Estos acontecimientos lanzan una fuerte señal a los regímenes ilegítimos en Venezuela y Nicaragua de que la democracia y la voluntad del pueblo siempre prevalecerán”, aseguró Trump en un comunicado.

Trump elogió el papel de los militares que forzaron la salida de Morales, la cual, consideró, “preserva la democracia” en Bolivia.

“La renuncia ayer de Morales es un momento significativo para la democracia en el Hemisferio Occidental (…). Ahora estamos un paso más cerca de un Hemisferio Occidental plenamente democrático, próspero y libre”, concluyó Trump.

La renuncia de Evo Morales llegó después de que anunciase la repetición de los comicios presidenciales y la renovación total del organismo electoral a raíz de las denuncias de irregularidades por parte de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) en las elecciones del 20 de octubre, en las que fue reelegido. 

