Maduro afirma que en Chile comenzó “un proceso popular constituyente”

Por EFE miércoles 30 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, afirmó este miércoles que en Chile comenzó “un proceso popular constituyente” al referirse a las protestas que por más de una semana se han registrado en varias ciudades del país sureño y en las que se ha demandado una reforma constitucional.

“Ya en Chile ha arrancado un proceso popular constituyente, quiéranlo o no los sectores de la oligarquía, es un proceso natural de surgimiento del poder que va a constituir el futuro, ya nosotros lo vivimos”, dijo Maduro en un acto del Gobierno, transmitido de manera obligatoria por radio y televisión.

El mandatario venezolano calificó como “impresionante” a “la rebelión popular de Chile”, en la que han participado “millones de personas en las calles todos los días” y que, dijo, han sufrido “una represión feroz y no han podido detener”.

Resaltó que las consignas de los manifestantes chilenos pidiendo una “constituyente” y una “nueva Constitución” para su país le “emociona mucho”.

“No podemos dejar de emocionarnos que en el año 2019 los pueblos en las calles digan ‘constituyente’, es muy emocionante porque sabemos que es el camino de América Latina, la democracia, la libertad”, manifestó.

Desde la noche del 18 de octubre, Chile vive un estallido social sin precedentes con cientos de miles de manifestantes en las calles reclamando reformas que eliminen las desigualdades que, en opinión de quienes protestan, generan los actuales sistemas de pensiones, educación y salud del país, entre otros.

La ciudadanía y parte del espectro político chileno reclama también una nueva Constitución que sustituya a la actual, vigente desde agosto de 1980, en plena dictadura militar de Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Este jueves, el presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, dijo que no descarta “ninguna reforma estructural” de la Constitución chilena.

Maduro comparó las protestas en Chile con El Caracazo de 1989- una ola de protestas populares contra unas medidas implementadas por el entonces presidente Carlos Andrés Pérez que se saldaron con cientos de muertos y saqueos-, así como con la intentona golpista de 1992 que encabezó Hugo Chávez.

Además, estableció similitudes entre los reclamos en Chile con el proceso constituyente que vivió Venezuela en 1999, cuando se redactó la actual Carta Magna.

