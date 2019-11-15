Maduro advierte con aplicar “justicia y legalidad” si Guaidó hace algo ilegal

Por EFE jueves 14 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, advirtió este jueves con aplicar “justicia” si el jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, “se come la luz” (se ve ligado a alguna acción ilegal).

“No se equivoquen, yo lo digo, si este señor (Guaidó) se come la luz (saltarse un semáforo en rojo, incurrir en ilegalidad) habrá justicia y legalidad en el país”, dijo Maduro durante un acto con policías transmitido por la televisión estatal VTV.

“No nos temblará ni el pulso ni la mano para que haya justicia”, añadió el mandatario, aunque matizó señalando que mantiene negociaciones con la oposición que se agrupa bajo la figura del líder opositor.

Los dichos de Maduro ocurren a poco más de 24 horas de la protesta convocada por Guaidó para este sábado, y que cuenta con el respaldo del grueso de la oposición, los estudiantes universitarios y gremios de empleados públicos.

Esta misma jornada Guaidó señaló que las manifestaciones deben ser “sostenidas” hasta forzar un cambio de Gobierno en Venezuela, un país que atraviesa por la mayor crisis política y económica que su historia moderna.

Guaidó, como jefe del Legislativo, proclamó un Gobierno interino en enero pasado al considerar que el nuevo mandato de 6 años de Maduro carece de legitimidad.

Luego lideró protestas y en febrero desatendió una orden de la Fiscalía que le prohibía salir del país y se trasladó a Colombia, desde donde intentó ingresar varias toneladas de ayuda humanitaria a Venezuela.

Y a finales de abril lideró, junto a un grupo de militares, un fallido levantamiento militar, lo que desencadenó nuevas protestas antigubernamentales en varias ciudades del país, que se saldaron con varios muertos y decenas de heridos.

La Fiscalía venezolana ya abrió al menos 4 investigaciones contra Guaidó, una de ellas por proclamar un Gobierno interino.

También se le investiga por sus presuntos nexos con la banda criminal Los Rastrojos, que opera en la extensa frontera de más de 2.000 kilómetros que comparten Venezuela y Colombia.

A este respecto, Maduro señaló hoy que el Gobierno de Colombia envió en los últimos días “terroristas” a Venezuela para cometer actos de violencia.

Pero no mostró pruebas ni se especificó si se refería a miembros de Los Rastrojos, una organización criminal que, de acuerdo con la Fiscalía, mantiene relaciones con la oposición venezolana.

