Maduro acusa a Trump de “chantajear” a otros líderes para agredir a Venezuela

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, afirmó este viernes que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, “chantajea” a mandatarios de otros países a diario para que apoyen su “política de agresión contra Venezuela”, por lo que deberían “hacerle mil juicios políticos”.

Durante un acto de Gobierno emitido por el canal estatal VTV, al referirse al inicio de un proceso de destitución contra Trump por “haber chantajeado al presidente de Ucrania para que hiciera algo contra el candidato Joe Biden”, Maduro aseveró que eso es lo que el mandatario estadounidense “hace todos los días”.

Acusó a Trump de “llamar a todos los presidentes y todos los primeros ministros del mundo para chantajearlos que les va a quitar la ayuda económica, que les va a quitar los créditos, que los va a atacar, que los va a derrocar si no apoyan su política de agresión contra Venezuela”.

Consideró que, por ello, “tendrían que hacerle mil juicios políticos a Donald Trump por su chantaje al mundo contra Venezuela, por su violación permanente al derecho internacional”.

Citó el caso, sin especificar el nombre, del mandatario de “un país que era amigo” a quien, según él, Trump “lo llamó y lo amenazó de quitarle el comercio”, así como “las ayudas económicas” y “votar en contra de los créditos que le iban a dar a ese país”

“Por último, le mandó un enviado para amenazarlo que lo iba a derrocar con una revolución de colores. Inmediatamente, a los tres días empezaron disturbios de la derecha de ese país contra ese presidente. ¿Qué hizo ese presidente? Lamentablemente se rindió al chantaje de Donald Trump”, dijo Maduro.

Aunque dijo que no opinaría del inicio de un proceso de destitución contra Trump, por tratarse de asuntos internos de Estados Unidos, aseveró que “quien se mete contra Venezuela, se seca”.

Por otra parte, criticó al presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, de ser “el rey de los falsos positivos” por presentar pruebas falsas en la ONU para vincular a Venezuela con supuestos campamentos guerrilleros y le instó a resolver la situación de su país.

Maduro consideró que su país obtuvo este día una “victoria”, tras la intervención de su vicepresidenta Delcy Rodríguez en la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas, donde denunció las “agresiones” de Estados Unidos contra su nación.

“Hoy hemos visto la presencia brillante de dignidad, de valentía de nuestra vicepresidenta Delcy Rodríguez en la Asamblea General de la ONU, victoria de Venezuela, victoria de la verdad en Naciones Unidas, extraordinaria”, dijo.

Maduro calificó la jornada como un “día de victoria internacional, de victoria mundial de Venezuela” debido a “la presencia brillante de dignidad, de valentía” de Rodríguez en la ONU.

Sostuvo que su país está “dando una batalla tan hermosa por el derecho a la vida” y aplaudió el trabajo de sus representantes en Naciones Unidas.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar