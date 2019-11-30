Maduro acusa a Colombia de buscar conflicto en frontera para desviar atención

Por EFE viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, acusó nuevamente al Gobierno de Colombia de preparar un “conflicto armado” en la extensa frontera que ambos países comparten, esta vez, para “desviar” la atención de las protestas contra las medidas del presidente colombiano, Iván Duque.

“Tengo información de primer orden de que se pretende un conjunto de provocaciones para un conflicto armado, para un escarceo armado en la frontera colombo-venezolana, para desviar la atención de la rebelión popular de los colombianos y colombianas contra Iván Duque”, dijo en un acto con trabajadores ferroviarios en Caracas.

“Lo denuncio y le digo a la Fuerza Armada como comandante en jefe: preparaos para defender la soberanía y el derecho a la paz de Venezuela”, continuó, mientras aseguró que en el plan también participa el “Comando Sur” de Estados Unidos.

El Ejecutivo de Maduro acusa constantemente a Colombia y a Estados Unidos de preparar planes contra Venezuela para derribar su Gobierno.

Hasta hace dos meses, cuando realizó una denuncia similar, el jefe de Estado había ordenado el despliegue de tropas en las zonas fronterizas entre Colombia y Venezuela, así como la puesta en marcha de un sistema de misiles.

Como parte de su plan para hacer frente al “conflicto armado” que, según dijo Maduro en septiembre, armaba Duque para ese momento, también declaró una “alerta naranja” que se mantenía en octubre, pero de la que no se conocieron más detalles durante noviembre.

En el acto de hoy, el mandatario indicó, ante su nueva denuncia, que la Fuerza Armada “debe ser puesta en situación de alerta” y de vigilancia.

Además, aprovechó el acto para ordenar al ministro de Defensa, Vladimir Padrino López, y a la milicia, entregar 13.000 fusiles “que se han seleccionado para la clase obrera de Guayana (estado Bolívar) y los cuerpos combatientes de manera inmediata”.

“Mientras más preparados estemos, mientras más armados estemos para defender la patria del imperialismo norteamericano y de la oligarquía colombiana, garantizaremos en Venezuela la paz, la producción y el progreso de toda nuestra amada patria venezolana”, añadió.

