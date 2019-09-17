Maduro abre las puertas a retomar mecanismo de Oslo en diálogo con oposición

Por EFE lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El gobernante de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, dijo este lunes que “las puertas quedan abiertas” para retomar “de manera consensuada” el mecanismo de negociación de Oslo que mantuvo con la oposición liderada por Juan Guaidó, tras informar que delegados noruegos visitaron Caracas el fin de semana.

“Le mandé a decir (…) el día en que seamos convocados de nuevo, de manera consensuada, por el Gobierno de Noruega ahí estarán las fuerzas bolivarianas dialogando, entendiendo, todas las puertas quedan abiertas”, dijo en transmisión obligatoria de radio y televisión tras celebrar el establecimiento de un diálogo nacional y la firma de un acuerdo con un sector minoritario de la oposición.

El gobernante indicó que durante el fin de semana estuvieron unos delegados del Gobierno de Noruega en Caracas a quienes también transmitió que se mantiene conversando con varios sectores políticos y el resultado del acuerdo que alcanzó hoy con representantes de cinco movimientos opositores.

“Este esfuerzo perseverante ha arrojado un resultado feliz, y quiero celebrar con todo el país la firma de este acuerdo de convivencia, de entendimiento, acertado, que abre todas las puertas hacia el diálogo por la paz, así le he mandado a decir al Gobierno de Noruega”, dijo.

“Nosotros jugamos varios escenarios, todos de paz, todos constitucionales, democráticos”, indicó al reiterar el contenido del acuerdo alcanzado con representantes de los partidos de los excandidatos presidenciales Claudio Fermin, Henri Falcón y del diputado Timoteo Zambrano, señalados por los sectores más radicales de tener vínculos con el chavismo.

Dicho acuerdo contempla el establecimiento de un diálogo nacional, el retorno del chavismo a la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento), la renovación de autoridades electorales y la liberación de “presos políticos”.

El anuncio de este nuevo diálogo se hizo a menos de 24 horas después de que el líder del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, diera por agostadas las conversaciones que mantenía hasta inicios de agosto con el Gobierno de Maduro en Barbados y que eran auspiciadas por Noruega.

La decisión de Guaidó fue informada, luego de más de 40 días de que Maduro también se retirara de los contactos al rechazar que el líder opositor apoyara el bloqueo que EE.UU. ordenó contra los bienes estatales venezolanos en su territorio.

Con todo, Maduro agradeció hoy a Noruega por su “paciencia, su dedicación y su empeño en el diálogo y en la paz de Venezuela” e insistió en que las “puertas están abiertas”.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar