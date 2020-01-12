Madonna comienza en Lisboa la gira europea de “Madame X”

Por EFE domingo 12 de enero, 2020
Madonna

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lisboa.- La artista estadounidense Madonna inició este domingo en Lisboa la gira europea para promocionar su disco “Madame X”, ideado cuando residía en la capital portuguesa y marcado por los sonidos del país, como el fado, y ritmo caboverdianos.

Con gran intimismo en el Coliseo de Lisboa, elegido por la cantante precisamente por tener un aforo menor al de otros recintos de la ciudad, ha comenzado la serie de espectáculos de la diva, que ha mostrado en su perfil de Instagram las últimas pruebas de sus guitarristas antes de que se alzase el telón.

Lisboa acogerá hasta ocho conciertos de Madonna, de 61 años, el último de ellos el próximo día 23, antes de continuar una gira que la llevará por Londres y París y que concluirá a finales de marzo.

Antes pasó por Estados Unidos, donde llegó a cancelar tres conciertos en Boston a causa de molestias físicas.

Madonna ha confirmado en una entrevista a la revista “Vogue” la influencia que en su último trabajo tuvo la ciudad de Lisboa, donde residió desde el verano de 2017 hasta septiembre de 2019 tras el fichaje de uno de sus hijos por uno de los equipos de fútbol base del Benfica.

