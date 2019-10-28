Macri felicita a Fernández por triunfo y le emplaza a una transición ordenada

Por EFE domingo 27 de octubre, 2019
Mauricio Macri, presidente de Argentina

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- El presidente de Argentina, Mauricio Macri, reconoció este domingo su derrota en los comicios generales y afirmó que llamó a su principal adversario, Alberto Fernández, para felicitarle por su triunfo y le invitó a desayunar el lunes para iniciar un “periodo de transición ordenada”.

Con el 92,58 % de las mesas escrutadas, Macri obtuvo un 40,61 % de los sufragios, por detrás del vencedor, el opositor peronista Alberto Fernández, con el 47,88 %.

En un discurso ante los simpatizantes que se congregaron en su búnker electoral, en el barrio de Palermo de Buenos Aires, el líder de la coalición Juntos por el Cambio felicitó a Fernández y destacó que acababa de hablar con él “por la gran elección que han hecho”.

“Lo invité a desayunar en la Casa Rosada porque tiene que empezar un periodo de transición ordenada que lleve tranquilidad a todos los argentinos, porque acá lo único importante es el futuro y el bienestar de los argentinos”, destacó.

El mandatario, además de agradecer a todo su equipo y su familia y amigos, dijo a quienes no le votaron que siempre van a encontrar en él a una persona “que cree en el dialogo y en el respeto en las ideas de los demás, por más que no coincidan con las de uno”.

“Siempre voy a poner el bien común por arriba de cualquier cosa”, sentenció.

Macri adelantó que su formación política ejercerá una “oposición sana, constructiva y responsable”, y consideró que tras lo mucho aprendido en los últimos años, “lo que viene también va a ser un aprendizaje”.

“Deseo de corazón, como todos que estamos acá, que sea por lo bueno. La Argentina que viene nos necesita a todos poniendo lo mejor de cada uno”, subrayó.

El presidente repasó algunas de las “muy valiosas” cosas que a su juicio deja su gestión.

“Otra forma de relacionarnos, otra cultura del poder, forma de gobernar, de escucharnos, es algo que hemos logrado ahora y tenemos que cuidarlo entre todos”, enfatizó.

“Con estas formas distintas hemos logrado un federalismo que se extiende por todo el país y es una herramienta fundamental para el desarrollo del país, como también hemos conseguido consolidar la libertad y la democracia, todas cosas que tenemos que cuidar entre todos los argentinos”, añadió.

“Más juntos que nunca”, continuó, desde la oposición su equipo defenderá “los valores” en que creen, como “la verdad, el dialogo, el respeto por el otro, la honestidad, la decencia”, así como “la paz y la libertad como un valor maravilloso” y el compromiso en cuidar la democracia y la República.

