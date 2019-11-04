Macri asegura que deja el Gobierno con la conciencia tranquila

Por EFE lunes 4 de noviembre, 2019
presidente argentino, Mauricio Macri,

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- El presidente argentino, Mauricio Macri, aseveró este lunes ante integrantes del Ejecutivo que el próximo 10 de diciembre dejará el Gobierno con la “conciencia tranquila” y las “manos limpias”.

“Lo primero que me surge es decirles gracias, de corazón”, dijo el jefe de Estado en un encuentro con altos cargos y mandos intermedios de su Gobierno.

Macri, quien llego a la Presidencia a finales de 2015 como líder de un frente Cambiemos integrado por la fuerza conservadora Propuesta Republicana (Pro), la centenaria Unión Cívica Radical (UCR) y la Coalición Cívica, dijo sentir una “enorme satisfacción” por haber logrado “algo sólido, constructivo y potente”.

“Ha habido una comunión importante de tres partidos y cada uno ha hecho su aporte valioso. Y si estamos llegando a este final, no con el resultado que esperábamos, pero sí habiendo hecho un aporte importante hacia el futuro es porque todos hicimos su aparte”, destacó.

Sostuvo que el equipo de Gobierno ha tenido “aciertos y desaciertos”, pero logró “transformaciones muy importantes y trascendentes”.

“Se pudo gobernar con honestidad y todos nos vamos a casa con la conciencia tranquila y las manos limpias”, aseguró el presidente, que el 10 de diciembre traspasará el mando al peronista Alberto Fernández.

Tras el encuentro, el vicejefe de Gobierno de la ciudad de Buenos Aires, Diego Santilli, dijo a la prensa que Macri les convocó a “construir una unidad”, “aprender” de los que no votaron al oficialismo en las elecciones presidenciales del pasado 27 de octubre y ser una “oposición constructiva” a partir del 10 de diciembre.

“Nuestra labor es la de tener una oposición constructiva, todos juntos, con el radicalismo, con la Coalición Cívica, con el Pro, con todos los espacios que nos nuclean y con los que hemos llegado hasta este elección”, señaló Santilli.

Aseguró que Cambiemos dejará un país “mejor” al recibido a finales de 2015 y destacó la importancia de llevar adelante una transición “ordenada”, brindando todos los datos al Gobierno entrante.

“Vamos a ser una oposición democrática pero constructiva. No vamos a dejar de tener nuestros valores, que fueron los que defendimos durante toda nuestra campaña y nuestro gobierno, pero sin duda vamos a colaborar con todo lo que tenga que ver con las herramientas que necesita un gobierno para gobernar argentina en la situación en que está”, dijo Santilli.

En las elecciones presidenciales, Alberto Fernández se impuso con el 48,10 %, seguido por Macri, que obtuvo el 40,37 %.

Anuncios