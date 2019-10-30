Lupita Nyong’o sorprende a visitantes de Halloween Horror Nights en Universal

Por EFE miércoles 30 de octubre, 2019
Lupita Nyong'o caracterizada como Red en el "Halloween Horror Nights" en el parque Universal Studios Hollywood de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.)

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La actriz Lupita Nyong’o sorprendió a los visitantes de “Halloween Horror Nights” en el parque Universal Studios Hollywood de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) al hacerse pasar por su papel de Red en la película de terror “Us” (2019).

En un video distribuido este miércoles por Universal se puede ver a Nyong’o caracterizada como Red, con su mono rojo y mirada de lunática, asustando y atemorizando a quienes se acercaron al laberinto de “Us” en “Halloween Horror Nights”.

La actriz keniana nacida en México, que se dio a conocer en el séptimo arte por su papel en el filme “12 years slave” (2013), y que visitó el parque acompañada de su familia, recibió de su propia medicina: varios de los aterradores “doppelgängers” de “Us” la pillaron desprevenida y le dieron un buen susto.

“Us” es la última y exitosa propuesta del realizador Jordan Peele, que presentó así su primer trabajo tras su aclamado debut en la dirección con “Get Out” (2017) que le dio un Óscar al mejor guion original.

De nuevo combinando el terror con la reflexión social y política, “Us” se centra en un matrimonio negro y sus dos hijos que ven interrumpidas sus vacaciones cuando aparecen en la puerta de su casa unas escalofriantes figuras: las de cuatro personas que parecen dobles exactos y precisos de cada uno de los miembros de la familia.

Estrenada en marzo de este año, “Us” recaudó en todo el mundo 255 millones de dólares, según los datos del portal especializado Box Office Mojo.

Nyong’o, muy aplaudida por su papel en este largometraje, estuvo acompañada en el elenco por otros intérpretes como Elisabeth Moss y Winston Duke.

“Halloween Horror Nights” es el evento anual dedicado al cine de terror que organiza Universal Studios Hollywood y que este año, además de “Us”, recrea los escenarios de películas clásicas como “Ghostbusters” (1984) y “Creepshow” (1982) junto a series como “Stranger Things”.

Con un total de diez laberintos, cada uno dedicado a una ficción del cine o de la televisión, el parque de atracciones celebra así sus noches de Halloween, que reciben a miles de visitantes durante septiembre y octubre.

