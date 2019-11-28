Lula telefonea a Evo Morales por “solidaridad y preocupación humana”

Por EFE miércoles 27 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales, expresidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- El expresidente brasileño Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) telefoneó a su homólogo boliviano Evo Morales, quien renunció a su cargo forzado por las Fuerzas Armadas, por “solidaridad y preocupación humana”.

Lula, quien se encuentra en libertad desde el pasado 8 de noviembre tras pasar 580 días en prisión, expresó su “solidaridad” y “preocupación humana” tanto por él como por el pueblo boliviano, según confirmó el Instituto dirigido por el exmandatario brasileño.

El antiguo líder sindical, de 74 años, ha exaltado públicamente en diversas ocasiones a Morales, quien se encuentra asilado en México desde mediados de noviembre tras ser obligado a dimitir por las protestas contra su polémica reelección.

En su segundo acto público tras ser excarcelado, Lula señaló que Morales “ganó las elecciones, hizo el mejor Gobierno desde que Bolivia fue fundada, creó políticas sociales y fue elegido otra vez, pero la derecha no acepta el resultado”.

No obstante, en una entrevista reciente al diario The Guardian, Lula señaló que Morales “cometió un error cuando buscó un cuarto mandato como presidente”, pese a denunciar que lo que hicieron con él “fue un crimen” y un golpe de Estado”.

Morales abandonó Bolivia el pasado 11 de noviembre después de que las Fuerzas Armadas le forzaran a dejar el cargo por la auditoría de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) que señalaba “graves irregularidades” en las elecciones del 20 de octubre.

La renuncia de Morales ha sido calificada como “golpe de Estado” por varios Gobiernos y políticos latinoamericanos.

Otros países han reconocido al Ejecutivo interino dirigido por Jeanine Áñez, mientras que parte de la comunidad internacional ha instado al diálogo sin pronunciarse sobre la crisis política.

El Gobierno de Áñez acusó formalmente el pasado viernes a Morales de delitos como terrorismo y sedición con base en “pruebas” como un vídeo en el que se le atribuye una voz que incita a realizar bloqueos a ciudades bolivianas.

Anuncios