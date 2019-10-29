Lula felicita a su “amigo” Alberto Fernández y le agradece su solidaridad

Por EFE martes 29 de octubre, 2019
El expresidente de Brasil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- El expresidente de Brasil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, preso por corrupción, felicitó este martes al presidente electo de Argentina y “amigo”, Alberto Fernández, y le agradeció su solidaridad en su lucha por la libertad.

“Enhorabuena por la elección en Argentina, pido que transmita un gran abrazo para la compañera Cristina (Fernández) y a todo el pueblo de Argentina”, señaló el expresidente en una carta manuscrita.

“América Latina poco a poco va reencontrando sus lazos de fraternidad y respeto”, agregó el exmandatario brasileño, preso desde abril de 2018 por los delitos de corrupción pasiva y lavado de dinero en el marco de la operación Lava Jato.

Lula deseó suerte y un “buen gobierno” a ambos, tras vencer en la primera vuelta al actual jefe de Estado, Mauricio Macri, y les agradeció “de corazón” la solidaridad prestada.

“Buena suerte para usted y para Cristina. Que Dios mantenga su amor en la ayuda al pueblo pobre de Argentina”, concluyó Lula, quien pidió que el “papa Francisco siga ayudando y queriendo” a los ciudadanos del país suramericano.

Tras su victoria, Alberto Fernández felicitó por su cumpleaños al expresidente brasileño y publicó una foto en sus redes sociales en la que aparece con algunos de sus correligionarios haciendo el símbolo de “Lula Libre”.

“Es un hombre injustamente preso y por quien debemos seguir pidiendo por su libertad. ¡Lula libre! Que se escuche en toda Latinoamérica y en el mundo también”, clamó el electo mandatario.

El presidente de Brasil, el ultraderechista Jair Bolsonaro, enemigo político de Lula, condenó duramente las declaraciones de Fernández y afirmó que representan “una afrenta a la democracia brasileña y al sistema judicial brasileño”.

Bolsonaro, quien se abstuvo de felicitar a Fernández, también criticó a los argentinos por “elegir mal” y, aunque apostó por el diálogo, volvió a amenazar con a “apartar” a Argentina del Mercosur en caso de que se incumpla alguna cláusula.

Anuncios