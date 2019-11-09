Lula agradece a Alberto Fernández por su “solidaridad” cuando estuvo preso

Por EFE viernes 8 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- El expresidente brasileño Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), quien este viernes dejó la cárcel tras pasar 580 días preso por los delitos de corrupción que ahora deberá responder en libertad, agradeció al presidente electo de Argentina, Alberto Fernández, por su “solidaridad” cuando estuvo encarcelado.

“Muy agradecido por su palabras de compañero. Quiero que sepa que puede contar conmigo en lo que sea necesario para conducir a Argentina en la dirección de resolver los problemas del pueblo pobre”, publicó Lula en su perfil de la red social Twitter, luego de dejar la sede de la Policía Federal (PF) en Curitiba (sur).

En su mensaje, Lula añadió “Le agradezco de corazón la solidaridad que demostró visitándome en la prisión. Dios lo bendiga y ¡al pueblo argentino!”.

El presidente electo de Argentina y la futura vicepresidenta, Cristina Fernández, celebraron que cese la “persecución” y la “privación ilegítima de la libertad” Lula, quien salió este viernes de prisión tras una decisión de la Corte Suprema adoptada el jueves que favoreció a presos condenados en segunda instancia.

“Conmueve la fortaleza de Lula para afrontar esta persecución. Su entereza demuestra no solo el compromiso sino la inmensidad de ese hombre. ¡Viva Lula Libre!”, escribió también en Twitter el líder del peronista Frente de Todos, que asumirá la Jefatura de Estado el próximo 10 de diciembre.

El electo mandatario argentino había reclamado varias veces la libertad de Lula y hasta fue a visitarlo en la cárcel en julio pasado, lo que generó los primeros roces con el actual presidente brasileño, el ultraderechista Jair Bolsonaro, quien ya decidió que no viajará a Buenos Aires para su asunción.

Por su parte, Cristina Fernández, que está en Cuba visitando a su hija Florencia Kirchner, quien recibe allí tratamiento médico, también eligió la red social para mostrar su alegría por la liberación de quien gobernara Brasil de 2003 a 2010, con quien mantuvo una estrecha relación cuando ambos eran presidentes.

La también senadora, que está procesada en varias causas por presunta corrupción durante su mandato, hizo referencia al “lawfare”, un concepto usado para definir la supuesta guerra jurídica contra lideres opositores.

Anuncios