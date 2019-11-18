Lula acusa a Bolsonaro de “destruir el país” y “fomentar el odio” en Brasil

Por EFE domingo 17 de noviembre, 2019
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expresidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Recife (Brasil).- El expresidente de Brasil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticó fuertemente este domingo al Gobierno del mandatario Jair Bolsonaro a quien acusó de “destruir el país” y “fomentar el odio” durante el mitin en el que participó en el nordeste del país, su bastión político, nueve días después de salir de prisión.

Lula, quien tras una decisión de la Corte Suprema recobró la libertad tras 580 días tras las rejas, fue ovacionado por los miles de seguidores que desde el medio día se congregaron en la plaza de Nuestra Señora del Carmo, en pleno centro de la capital de Pernambuco para participar en el Festival Lula Libre.

El exmandatario de 74 años salió de prisión el pasado 8 de noviembre tras permanecer durante año y medio en la cárcel, tras una decisión de la Corte Suprema de Justicia que determinó que la prisión de una persona condenada antes de que se agoten todos los recursos es inconstitucional.

Lula estaba tras las rejas desde el 7 de abril de 2018, cuando comenzó a cumplir una pena de ocho años y diez meses por corrupción tras ser condenado en tercera instancia, acusado de recibir a manera de soborno un apartamento de playa de la constructora OAS a cambio de beneficios para la adjudicación de contratos con Petrobras.

Lula, a quien aún le resta una apelación que ya ha presentado ante la Corte Suprema, que todavía no se ha pronunciado, siempre ha manifestado su inocencia y ha insistido en que su prisión se debió a motivos políticos para asegurar el triunfo del ultraderechista Bolsonaro.

En el mitin de este domingo, el expresidente volvió a culpar al exjuez Sergio Moro, actual ministro de Justicia del Gobierno de Bolsonaro, de orquestar, junto con el líder de ultraderecha, “la cuadrilla”, que lo puso en la cárcel.

“Yo podía haber ido a una embajada o a otro país pero preferí ir a la cárcel porque quería desenmascarar a Moro, a Bolsonaro y a la Lava Jato”, aseguró Lula durante su discurso.

“Ellos están destruyendo el país, están destruyendo la esperanza, están fomentando la milicia en este país y alimentando el odio”, agregó mientras era ovacionado por sus seguidores.

El expresidente dijo haber soportado tanto tiempo encerrado tras las rejas al tomar como referencia a los millones de brasileños que vivían en peores condiciones que él y aseguró que la lucha por conseguir mejores condiciones de vida continuará.

“Soy un hombre de 74 años con energía de 30 y tezón de 20. No voy a parar de luchar para que nuestros hijos vivan una mejor vida que nosotros”, puntualizó el exjefe de Estado.

