Luis Fonsi dice que en enero lanzará tema en Brasil con artistas reconocidos

“Estaré lanzando un tema en Brasil en enero 2020 con unos artistas que se que ustedes conocen muy bien. Surpriseeeeeee (Sorpresa)”, expresó Fonsi en su cuenta de Twitter, mientras realizaba una ronda de preguntas y respuestas con sus seguidores a través de la etiqueta #GRAMMYsAskFonsi.

Y agregó: “I’ll be doing a concert in Saudi Arabia Feb 1st 2020. Can’t wait!!!????” (Ofreceré un concierto en Arabia Saudí el 1 de febrero de 2020. No puedo esperar)”.

Además de estos tuits relacionados con su carrera musical, Fonsi también dedicó otros mensajes a Puerto Rico, el cual describió como “el lugar más bello del mundo” y al cual parece que estará de visita prontamente para celebrar las festividades navideñas.

“Pues no te sorprendas si me ves por ahí en estos días con pandereta en mano!!!!”, respondió el artista boricua a un pedido de una seguidora de que viniera a la isla a “parrandear”, juntarse con amistades y amigos y visitar a otros con música típica puertorriqueña estas Navidades.

De las visitas más recientes que ha hecho Luis Fonsi a su tierra natal, están las de acompañar al reguetonero puertorriqueño Daddy Yankee para interpretar en vivo el éxito mundial de “Despacito” en uno de sus conciertos en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Además, el cantante boricua visitó recientemente a la isla para ayudar en la reconstrucción de varias casas en la barriada popular de La Perla, en el Viejo San Juan, que quedaron destruidas por el huracán María en septiembre de 2017.

Fue en La Perla donde también se filmó parte del video musical de “Despacito”, el vídeo más visto en YouTube en su historia.

Luis Fonsi, a su vez, resaltó que extrañaba visitar a Venezuela y que una de sus canciones favoritas es “Bachata Rosa”, del músico dominicano Juan Luis Guerra.

De igual manera, dijo que uno de los estilos de músicos con los que actualmente se siente más identificado es con el que pueda “cantar cosas muy rítmicas y fiesteras mezcladas con temas muy románticos”.

“Ese contraste es el que disfruto”, afirmó.