Los reyes cierran su primera jornada en Cuba con una cena con Díaz-Canel

Por EFE martes 12 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- Los reyes cerraron este martes la primera jornada de su histórica visita de Estado a Cuba con la cena ofrecida por el presidente del país, Miguel Díaz-Canel, y su esposa, Lis Cuesta, en la sede del Consejo de Estado.

Díaz-Canel y Cuesta, que dieron la bienvenida esta mañana a don Felipe y doña Letizia, les recibieron de nuevo en el palacio presidencial junto a las demás autoridades, entre ellas, el ministro de Exteriores cubano, Bruno Rodríguez, y su colega español, Josep Borrell.

En la cena, los comensales degustaron varios platos típicos de la isla, entre ellos, ropa vieja tradicional y especialidades criollas de carne y pescado, informaron fuentes oficiales.

Todo ello regado por vinos españoles por deferencia hacia la visita de los reyes, la primera de carácter bilateral que hace un monarca a La Habana y que coincide con el 500 aniversario de la fundación de la ciudad.

La Orquesta de Cámara de La Habana interpretó varias piezas para amenizar el encuentro, en el que no hubo ningún discurso.

Mañana, martes, los reyes ofrecerán una cena al presidente cubano y su esposa en el Palacio de los Capitanes Generales, en la que don Felipe hará su intervención de más calado de las que tiene previstas durante los tres días de estancia en Cuba.

Sus primeras palabras serán en la recepción con la colectividad española, que tendrá lugar después de que los reyes recorran alguno de los edificios emblemáticos del casco histórico de La Habana.

En un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, Díaz-Canel se felicitó de la reunión mantenida con Felipe VI y las delegaciones de los dos gobiernos esta mañana en el Consejo de Estado.

“En cordial encuentro, reconocimos las positivas relaciones bilaterales existentes, basadas en históricos lazos familiares y culturales que fortaleceremos”, dijo el mandatario cubano.

La cena ofrecida por Díaz-Canel tuvo lugar después de que don Felipe y doña Letizia inauguraran la exposición fotográfica organizada por la Agencia EFE y la compañía Iberia en el Gran Teatro de La Habana.

Posteriormente, asistieron en el mismo edificio a una gala de danza como homenaje a la Alicia Alonso, la legendaria figura del ballet cubano, quien murió el pasado 17 octubre a los 98 años.

