Los “pelirrojos” príncipe Enrique y Ed Sheeran colaboran por la salud mental

Por EFE jueves 10 de octubre, 2019
Príncipe Enrique y Ed Sheeran

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LONDRES.- El príncipe Enrique, nieto de la reina Isabel II, y Ed Sheeran han difundido este jueves un vídeo en apoyo del Día mundial de la salud mental, donde el cantante, supuestamente víctima de un malentendido, propone hacer una campaña para proteger de las burlas a los “pelirrojos” como ellos.

En la simpática grabación, colgada en la cuenta de Instagram de los duques de Sussex, Enrique y Meghan, Sheeran se presenta en casa del príncipe para acordar con él los detalles de una estrategia que aparentemente van a lanzar juntos.

Sentado en una mesa delante de su ordenador portátil, el artista propone escribir una canción para concienciar al público sobre “la gente como nosotros” -con el pelo rojizo-, blanco de “chistes y comentarios sarcásticos”, dice.

“Siento que ha llegado el momento de plantarnos y decir: No vamos a aguantarlo más. Somos pelirrojos y vamos a luchar”, afirma.

Cuando Enrique le dice que le parece que ha habido un malentendido y que están allí para apoyar el Día mundial de la salud mental, que se celebra hoy, el cantante borra discretamente de su pantalla el título propuesto para su campaña: “Pelirrojos, uníos”.

Aclarado “el malentendido”, ambos, sentados en un sofá mirando a cámara, lanzan su mensaje real.

“Gente, en este Día mundial de la salud mental, ofreceos a ayudar, aseguraos por vuestros amigos, desconocidos… Ayudad a cualquiera que pueda estar sufriendo en silencio”, declara el duque.

“Estamos todos juntos en esto”, añade, a lo que asiente Sheeran.

En el texto que acompaña el vídeo, se anima a la gente a cuidarse a uno mismo y a los demás “no solo hoy, sino cada día”, “compartir cómo te sientes, preguntar a los demás cómo están y escuchar su respuesta”.

