Los países del TIAR acuerdan sancionar a dirigentes del Gobierno de Maduro

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Los países parte del Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca (TIAR) pactaron este lunes identificar y sancionar a dirigentes del Gobierno venezolano de Nicolás Maduro vinculados con actividades ilícitas, corrupción o violaciones de los derechos humanos.

La decisión figura en una resolución aprobada con el apoyo de 16 de los 19 Estados firmantes de este tratado, según explicó en Nueva York al término de una reunión ministerial el presidente de la cita, el canciller colombiano Carlos Holmes Trujillo.

En el texto, los países se comprometen a identificar a personas y entidades asociadas al Gobierno de Maduro que estén vinculadas a actividades ilícitas, a corrupción o a violaciones de los derechos humanos para proceder a investigarlas y sancionarlas, por ejemplo con una congelación de los activos que puedan tener en esos Estados.

Los firmantes también prometen perseguir, capturar y extraditar a esos individuos, ya sean personas vinculadas con “el blanqueo de capitales, el tráfico ilegal de drogas, el terrorismo y su financiación” o responsables de “actos de corrupción o de violaciones graves de los derechos humanos”.

Además, los miembros del TIAR acordaron estudiar otras posibles medidas y volver a reunirse en el plazo de dos meses.

Julio Borges, el comisionado para Asuntos Exteriores del jefe del Parlamento, el opositor Juan Guaidó, destacó en declaraciones a los periodistas que el trabajo de identificación de las personas a perseguir y sancionar ya está avanzado y permitirá acabar con la “impunidad” que muchos de ellos disfrutan.

Las de este lunes son las primeras acciones adoptadas contra Venezuela en el marco de este tratado, después del primer paso para su activación el pasado 11 de septiembre en la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA).

Para salir adelante, esta decisión necesitaba el apoyo de al menos 13 de los 19 firmantes del TIAR, algo que finalmente logró con holgura.

Uruguay emitió el único voto en contra, mientras que Trinidad y Tobago se abstuvo y Cuba no participó en la reunión.

A favor votaron Venezuela (representada por enviados de Guaidó), Argentina, Bahamas, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, EE.UU., Guatemala, Haití, Honduras, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú y la República Dominicana.

La resolución no hace ninguna mención a una posible intervención armada, una posibilidad que plantea el marco del TIAR, que es una suerte de OTAN americana.

Borges, preguntado al respecto, confirmó que esa opción armada no se discutió en la reunión celebrada a puerta cerrada y recalcó que se busca un “proceso gradual” contra el Gobierno de Maduro.

La reunión de los países del TIAR completó un cargado día de citas dedicadas a Venezuela en los márgenes de la Asamblea General de la ONU, donde también abordaron la crisis el Grupo de Lima y el Grupo Internacional de Contacto que impulsa la Unión Europea.

