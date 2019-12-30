Los incendios forestales se multiplicaron por 10 en verano de 2019 en Panamá

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Panamá.- Los incendios forestales arrasaron cerca de 75.000 hectáreas durante el verano de 2019 en Panamá, 10 veces más que en el mismo período del año anterior, dijeron este lunes las autoridades, que alertaron que se prevé para el 2020 una sequía “severa” que puede empeorar la situación.

El ministro de Ambiente, Milciades Concepción, tildó de “muy alarmante” el registro de incendios durante pasado verano, estación que en Panamá va formalmente de enero a abril, aunque en los últimos años se ha llegado a extender hasta mayo.

Un fuente del Ministerio de Ambiente (MiAmbiente) precisó a Efe que la mayoría de quemas registradas se dieron entre febrero y abril pasados.

La directora de riesgos ambientales del MiAmbiente, Helvecia Bonilla, detalló que en el 2018 se registraron 1.035 quemas que afectaron 7.500 hectáreas.

“Este año se han dado 1.117 incendios de masa vegetal” durante época seca, para un total de 74.890 hectáreas afectadas según las estadísticas oficiales, agregó la funcionaria, y precisó que 57 de los incendios fueron en áreas protegidas.

Las regiones más afectadas son la selvática provincia de Darién, Coclé (centro) y Panamá Este, mientras que las causas son la tradición agrícola de quemar herbazales, premeditación con fines de desforestar e incluso piromanía.

“Teníamos un joven en el interior que le gustaba ver los carros de bomberos, entonces incendiaba para verlos en actividad. Hay cazadores que para atrapar animales en el verano prenden” fuego, relató Bonilla.

El ministro Concepción anunció que ante la situación se presentará en segundo semestre del 2020 ante el Parlamento unicameral un proyecto ley para incrementar las penas por delitos ambientales como los incendios.

Actualmente el castigo con cárcel por incendio forestal es de 1 a 3 años, y en la mayoría de los casos los imputados pagan multas para evitar la prisión, explicaron las autoridades.

“Los delincuentes ambientales deben ir a la cárcel”, dijo el ministro, y argumentó que debe ser así ante el aumento de los incendios y las consecuencias que tiene en el país crisis climática.

En ese sentido, la ingeniera Bonilla recordó a Efe señaló que aunque “la lluvia cae en este país en cantidades industriales, este año fue 30 % de 40 % menos”.

Para el 2020 “el suelo tendrá menos agua, al acercarse un verano y con menos agua en la capa freática en el subsuelo, la sequía será severa”, alertó Bonilla.

Panamá experimentó este año una fuerte sequía, con un déficit lluvias del 27 % en la Cuenca del Canal de Panamá, según datos de este ente público autónomo.

