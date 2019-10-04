Los haitianos salen a la calle para denunciar la “injerencia” internacional

Por EFE viernes 4 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Puerto Príncipe.- Varios miles de haitianos se manifestaron este viernes en las calles de Puerto Príncipe para denunciar la “injerencia” de la comunidad internacional que, según ellos, sostiene en el poder al presidente, Jovenel Moise.

La manifestación de este viernes fue en su mayoría en un clima tranquilo, en comparación con las protestas violentas de las dos últimas semanas, aunque hubo enfrentamientos puntuales de algunos grupos de activistas con la Policía.

“Vamos en las instalaciones de la ONU para pedirles que dejen de interferir en los asuntos internos del país”, dijo a Efe Rony Timothée, un militante de la oposición.

La manifestación se produjo cuatro días después de que el Core Group, que aglutina a la ONU y a diplomáticos de varios países, mantuviese reuniones con grupos opositores, para tratar de mediar en la grave crisis política que mantiene a Haití sin un Gobierno efectivo desde el pasado marzo.

Equipados con carteles y canciones hostiles con el mandatario, en el poder desde 2017, y con la comunidad internacional, los manifestantes dijeron que estaban decididos a mantenerse en las calles hasta que renuncie Moise.

La marcha partió por la mañana del cruce del aeropuerto y se dirigió a la oficina de las Naciones Unidas, en la zona de Clercine, cerca del terminal aéreo de la capital.

A lo largo de todo el recorrido hubo quema de neumáticos y lanzamiento de piedras y botellas a los policías por parte de algunos manifestantes, mientras que los agentes usaron gases lacrimógenos.

En la manifestación participaron varios líderes de la oposición, como los senadores Evalière Beauplan, Nenel Cassis, Ricard Pierre y el activista político Assad Volcy, que fueron a la sede de la misión de la ONU para enviar un mensaje oral y escrito.

“Tienen 24 horas para decidir el destino de Jovenel Moise. Ninguna misión diplomática puede decirnos qué hacer. No reconocemos a los diplomáticos que piden negociaciones. El tiempo ha pasado”, dijo Evalière Beauplan.

En los últimos días, el Core Group, compuesto por el representante especial del secretario general de las Naciones Unidas en Haití; los embajadores de Brasil, Canadá, Francia, Alemania, España, la Unión Europea, Estados Unidos, y el representante especial de la OEA, se ha reunido con los agentes políticos que participan en la crisis de Haití.

La misiva de la oposición, dirigida al secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, pidió que Naciones Unidas dé su pleno apoyo al pueblo haitiano, que solo quiere la dimisión del presidente.

Asimismo, pidió que la ONU apoye la organización de la conferencia nacional y juicios por el caso de corrupción de Petrocaribe y por las masacres de La Saline, Carrefour Feuilles y Tokio.

“El país está al borde de un desastre humanitario sin precedentes. Vemos en el horizonte el espectro de un enorme polvorín, como un arroyo rugiente capaz de llevar todo a su paso”, dice la nota, que llama la atención de la ONU sobre la “explosiva” situación en Haití.

