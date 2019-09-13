Los fondos para el cambio climático en países pobres subieron un 21 % en 2017

Por EFE viernes 13 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, París.- Los fondos del mundo desarrollado para frenar el cambio climático en los países pobres aumentaron un 21,5 % en 2017 respecto al año anterior para totalizar 71.200 millones de dólares (64.138 millones de euros), a distancia todavía de los 100.000 millones (90.000 millones de euros) anuales que son el objetivo para 2020.

Según las estimaciones publicadas este viernes por la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económico (OCDE), la financiación pública representó 56.700 millones de dólares (51.000 millones de euros) en 2017, frente a los 48.500 millones (43.700 millones de euros) de 2016. Las aportaciones privadas pasaron de 10.100 a 14.500 millones de dólares (de 9 a 12.6 millones de euros).

Desde 2013, el primer año de la serie, el incremento de fondos públicos fue del 44 % hasta 2017 y del 13,3 % para los privados.

El secretario general de la OCDE, Ángel Gurría, consideró en un comunicado que el objetivo de 100.000 millones de dólares (90.000 millones de euros) anuales para 2020 se puede alcanzar, pero “tenemos que aumentar urgentemente nuestros esfuerzos”.

En 2017, un 73 % del dinero iba destinado a actividades que mitigan el cambio climático y el 19 % para acciones de adaptación. 

