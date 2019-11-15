Los “fondistas” de Pimpinela reciben Latin Grammy honorífico por su “pasión”

Por EFE jueves 14 de noviembre, 2019
Dúo Pimpinela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Las Vegas (EE.UU.).- Pimpinela recibió este miércoles un Premio a la Excelencia Musical de los Latin Grammy y, en declaraciones a Efe, mostró su gran alegría por haber tenido “una carrera de fondo” y subrayó que “la pasión” ha sido la clave principal de su éxito.

“Te voy a confesar parte del secreto, que no es ninguna novedad: es la pasión. La pasión es el punto de partida. Luego ya viene la perseverancia y muchas cosas más”, señaló Joaquín Galán, la mitad de este icónico dúo argentino junto a su hermana Lucía.

“Si no hay esa pasión, se acaba”, añadió el cantante, quien resaltó la gran diferencia entre el artista que sigue subiendo al escenario “excitado” y con ganas y a quien simplemente le llevan y arrastran ante el micrófono.

Pimpinela recibió hoy el homenaje especial de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en una ceremonia en Las Vegas (EE.UU.) en la que también obtuvieron el Premio a la Excelencia Musical leyendas como Eva Ayllón, Joan Baez, José Cid, Lupita D’Alessio, Hugo Fattoruso, Omara Portuondo y José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”.

“Este Latin Grammy a la trayectoria encierra todo lo demás”, aseguró Joaquín Galán en la alfombra roja previa al acto.

“Hemos venido con familia y amigos, con la gente con quienes empezamos esta aventura allá por 1982 con ‘Olvídame y pega la vuelta’. Y sigue vivo y coleando”, añadió sobre su mayor éxito y una canción imprescindible dentro del canon latino.

Además, el cantante subrayó que este galardón honorífico a toda su obra certifica que el suyo no fue un fenómeno efímero sino que supieron seducir a generaciones y generaciones.

“Es el cumplir lo que nos programábamos mentalmente Lucía y yo de pequeños: una carrera de fondo. No es una carrera de canciones de moda ni de un momento sino que ya Pimpinela es un apellido”, indicó.

Los Premios a la Excelencia Musical de la Academia Latina de la Grabación se entregan en Las Vegas tradicionalmente un día antes de que se celebre la gran gala de los Latin Grammy, que en esta ocasión celebran su veinte aniversario.

