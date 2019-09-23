Los duques de Sussex inician en Sudáfrica su primer viaje oficial con su bebé

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019
Los duques de Sussex

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Johannesburgo.- Los duques de Sussex comenzaron este lunes en Sudáfrica su primer viaje oficial en familia desde el nacimiento de su hijo Archie, que consistirá en una gira de diez días por el sur de África.


El príncipe Enrique, su esposa, Meghan Markle, y el pequeño Archie, que aún no ha cumplido cinco meses, llegaron por la mañana en un vuelo comercial a Ciudad del Cabo (suroeste).

Pasado el mediodía, iniciaron su agenda con una visita a un centro infantil solidario, ubicado en uno de los antiguos guetos de las afueras de la turística urbe costera sudafricana.

La joven pareja apareció sonriente y con ropa desenfadada y fue recibida con música y bailes tradicionales.

Relajados, saludaron y abrazaron a los niños y adultos congregados en el recinto e, incluso, bailaron entre la gente y se sentaron en el suelo para participar en las actividades.

“Mientras esté aquí, con mi marido, como miembro de la familia real, quiero que sepáis que, para mí, estoy aquí con vosotros como madre, como esposa, como mujer, como mujer de color y como vuestra hermana”, afirmó Markle tras tomar el micrófono para decir unas breves palabras de agradecimiento que arrancaron las ovaciones de los presentes.

“Estoy aquí con vosotros y estoy aquí para vosotros y os agradezco mucho que nos mostréis a mi marido y a mí el espíritu ‘ubuntu’ (termino bantú que significa humanidad y comunidad)”, dijo la exactriz nacida en Estados Unidos.

No les acompañaba en esta primera aparición pública el pequeño Archie, aunque se espera que sí se le pueda ver en algún momento del viaje pese a que la discreción viene caracterizando el comportamiento de la pareja respecto a su primogénito.

En esta primera jornada, los duques visitarán también el denominado Distrito Seis de Ciudad del Cabo y su museo, creado para recordar el desplazamiento forzoso de unos 60.000 habitantes no blancos durante la década de los 70, por parte del régimen segregacionista del “apartheid”.

Pero la moderna Ciudad del Cabo es solo la primera parada dentro de un viaje que también llevará al príncipe Enrique a Botsuana, Angola y Malaui, mientras que la duquesa y su hijo permanecerán en Sudáfrica.

Durante la estancia en este país, están previstos encuentros con el presidente sudafricano, Cyril Ramaphosa, con la viuda de Nelson Mandela, Graça Machel, y con el arzobispo emérito y premio Nobel de la Paz Desmond Tutu, entre otras personalidades.

El resto del viaje pondrá el foco en el apoyo a proyectos solidarios, de conservación medioambiental y de lucha contra el sida, entre otros.

Además, el príncipe Enrique rendirá homenaje a su madre, la fallecida princesa Diana, siguiendo sus pasos en Angola. Allí, en un icónico viaje en 1997, Diana de Gales apoyó campañas de eliminación de minas caminando por los campos que estaban siendo limpiados.

El sur de África ocupa un lugar especial en la historia de los duques de Sussex, ya que Botsuana fue el destino de su primer viaje juntos cuando comenzaron su noviazgo en 2016.

En el Reino Unido, desde su matrimonio en 2018, la joven pareja real se ha visto sometida a un escrupuloso escrutinio, en especial en lo relativo a Markle, no exento de críticas.

La causa de la última gran polémica fue por utilizar un avión privado hasta cuatro veces en dos semanas para sus vacaciones.

Fue un gesto que algunos medios catalogaron de “hipócrita” porque la alta contaminación y el elevado coste de los vuelos contradice su público compromiso contra la pobreza y el cambio climático.

Está previsto que el 2 de octubre toda la familia vuele de vuelta al Reino Unido desde Johannesburgo.

