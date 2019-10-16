Los duques de Cambridge visitan un amenazado glaciar en Pakistán

Por EFE miércoles 16 de octubre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Islamabad.- Los duques de Cambridge, Guillermo y Catalina, vieron hoy los efectos del cambio climático sobre un glaciar en el norte de Pakistán, donde además visitaron el valle de Kalash, hogar de una tribu animista que les deleitó con sus canciones y bailes.


La pareja real comenzó su segunda jornada en el país asiático volando en helicóptero a la región de Chitral, donde recibieron como regalo sombreros y abrigos tradicionales de la zona, y un libro de fotografías del viaje que Diana, madre de Guillermo, realizó a la región en 1991.

Más tarde, de nuevo en un helicóptero militar volaron hasta el remoto glaciar de Chiatibo, cerca de la frontera con Afganistán para ver con sus propios ojos los efectos del cambio climático.

La noche anterior Guillermo calificó de “catástrofe global” los efectos de la crisis climática durante una recepción en Islamabad.

Tras la visita al glaciar se dirigieron al valle de Kalash, donde presenciaron bailes y canciones de esta tribu animista, la minoría más pequeña de la nación asiática de 207 millones de habitantes, la gran mayoría musulmanes.

Guillermo y Catalina charlaron con vecinos de la zona y hasta se colocaron adornos kalash en sus cabezas, ofrecidos por niños.

Los duques aterrizaron el lunes en el país y ayer mostraron su apoyo a la educación femenina con una visita a un colegio de niñas.

Además, mantuvieron reuniones con el presidente paquistaní, Arif Alvi, y después almorzaron con el primer ministro, Imran Khan, quien fue amigo de Diana.

Según el palacio de Kensington, el objetivo del viaje, que acabará el viernes, es vivir “la rica cultura, las diversas comunidades y los bonitos paisajes” hasta el viernes.

Los detalles del itinerario o las actividades de los príncipes no se han hecho públicas por motivos de seguridad, que ha afectado a la visita.

“Este es el viaje más complejo llevado a cabo por el duque y la duquesa hasta la fecha, dadas las consideraciones logísticas y de seguridad”, según el palacio de Kensington.

Se trata de la primera visita real británica al país tras el viaje realizado por el príncipe Carlos y Camila en 2006.

