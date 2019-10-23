Los beneficios netos de Microsoft alcanzan los 10.678 millones, un 21 % más

Por EFE miércoles 23 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Microsoft anunció este miércoles unos beneficios netos de 10.678 millones de dólares en el primer trimestre de su año fiscal 2020, lo que supone un incremento del 21 % con respecto al mismo periodo del año pasado, cuando se quedaron en 8.824 millones.

La empresa que dirige Satya Nadella ingresó entre el pasado mes de julio (inicio de su año fiscal 2020) y septiembre 33.055 millones de dólares, impulsado por el éxito de su servicio de nube Azure, como indica el director ejecutivo de la empresa.

“Las empresas líderes del mercado están eligiendo nuestra nube para incrementar su capacidad digital”, dijo en un comunicado Nadella, que dijo que Microsoft estaba “acelerando en innovación”.

En concreto, los beneficios por acción fueron de 1,38 dólares, un ascenso desde los 1,14 dólares del mismo periodo del año pasado, lo que supera lo esperado por los expertos, que calculaban un beneficio de 1,25 dólares por acción y unos ingresos de 32.150 millones de dólares, según FactSet.

El negocio de Azure, que ha registrado unos ingresos de cerca de 11.600 millones este último trimestre, creció un 59%, un importante aumento que sin embargo es menor que el del cuarto de año anterior, en el que se registró un 64 %.

“Fue un arranque de año fiscal potente después de que nuestra nube comercial haya generado 11.600 millones de dólares en ingresos, un 36 % más que el año pasado”, destacó en el texto de Microsoft Amy Hood, directora financiera de Microsoft.

El gigante tecnológico destacó asimismo el éxito de Dymamics 365, que ha generado un 41 % más de ingresos, seguido de Office 365 Commercial y de la red social LinkedIn, con un 25 % más.

Así, Microsoft dijo haber entregado unos 7.900 millones de dólares a sus accionistas en dividendos y recompra de valores, un 28 % más que el mismo periodo del año pasado.

La empresa fundada por Bill Gates y Paul Allen subió este miércoles en bolsa un 0,64 %, con lo que su acción alcanzó un valor de 137,24 dólares y la capitalización bursátil llegó hasta los 1.056 billones de dólares.

En lo que va de año, las acciones de Microsoft han avanzado más de un 34 %, después de que la empresa decidiera competir en el mercado con el servicio de nube de Amazon Web Services (AWS) y Google Cloud.

