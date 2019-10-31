Los anillos de boda de Nicki Minaj costaron 1,1 millones de dólares

Por EFE jueves 31 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- El esposo de la cantante Nicki Minaj, el empresario musical Kenneth Petty, pagó 1,1 millones de dólares por los anillos que usaron en su boda secreta.

Rafaello and Co, la casa de joyería responsable de las sortijas, reveló este miércoles al medio especializado E! News que Petty costeó las dos piezas y controló en persona su diseño y entrega.

La joyería también felicitó este miércoles en Instagram “al rey y la reina” (Petty y Minaj) con un video de las alianzas. “Les deseamos mucho amor y felicidad juntos. Gracias por confiar en nosotros para diseñar y hacer estas piezas muy especiales para los dos”, añadió.

En las imágenes puede verse la sortija de la rapera trinitense, con un gran diamante central de 17 quilates e incrustaciones de otros más pequeños de claridad VVS2, considerados de alta calidad.

La argolla de su polémico esposo, que estuvo preso desde 1995 y por cuatro años por un intento de violación a una joven en Estados Unidos, cuenta con diamantes de corte marquise y una inscripción al interior en la que puede leerse “Barbie y Ken”.

Según los joyeros, Kenneth quería un anillo tradicional para Minaj debido a “su personalidad”, lo que llevó varios meses de trabajo hasta la esperada boda.

La cantante de éxitos como “Anaconda” o “Superbass” sorprendió a sus fans el pasado 21 de octubre con el anuncio de que se había casado en secreto.

En sus redes sociales, dejó ver dos gorras bordadas con los mensajes “Sr.” y “Sra.” acompañadas de su nuevo nombre de casada “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty”.

Entre otras excentricidades de la pareja, los esposos se han disfrazado en los últimos días, y aprovechando Halloween, del Joker y de Harley Quinn, y de Chucky y su novia, mientras lucen en fotografías las dos costosas piezas de joyería.

Minaj generó revuelo en septiembre pasado al asegurar que se retiraba de la música para dedicarse a su familia. Sin embargo, publicó recientemente una nueva canción junto Normandie y Ariana Grande para la banda sonora de la película “Charlie’s Angels”, que se estrena este 15 de noviembre.

