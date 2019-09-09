Los alumnos vuelven a clase en Haití con problemas por la falta de gasolina

Por EFE lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Puerto Príncipe.- El año escolar comenzó en Haití este lunes con dificultades para que los alumnos llegasen a clase por la escasez de combustible en las gasolineras, un problema que persiste desde agosto.

Aunque todas las escuelas abrieron sus puertas, había pocos estudiantes en las calles de Puerto Príncipe y en muchas escuelas las aulas estaban medio vacías.

A primeras horas de la mañana se podía ver a padres llevando a sus hijos a la escuela en mototaxis con hasta cuatro personas, o apiñados en automóviles para compartir los gastos del transporte.

Mientras, se seguían registrando largas colas de motos y automóviles en las pocas gasolineras de la capital haitiana donde ha llegado combustible en los últimos días.

La grave escasez de combustible, que ha paralizado buena parte de la actividad económica de Haití, continúa a pesar del anuncio de las autoridades de que están llegando nuevos cargamentos de derivados de petróleo al país.

La gasolina se vende en el mercado alternativo a precios exorbitantes, lo que hace que el precio del transporte se haya disparado, tanto en los mototaxis como en las camionetas o autobuses, en los que la tarifa la fija el propio conductor.

La escasez de gasolina es reflejo del fin del suministro del petróleo que ofrecía Venezuela en el marco del programa Petrocaribe a precios subsidiados, lo que ha obligado al Gobierno a acudir al mercado para comprar combustible.

El año educativo también empezó sin que los programas de apoyo del Gobierno estén funcionando, por lo que los libros subvencionados todavía no están disponibles para los alumnos.

El presidente haitiano, Jovenel Moise, felicitó a toda la comunidad educativa por el inicio del año escolar.

“Con motivo del comienzo del nuevo año escolar, deseo a toda la comunidad educativa (estudiantes, maestros, padres, directores, personal del ministerio) un feliz y exitoso año académico 2019-2020”, escribió Moise en su cuenta de Twitter.

Haití atraviesa una honda crisis económica y política, el país no tiene un Gobierno efectivo desde el pasado marzo, por lo que tampoco se han podido preparar unos presupuestos.

La crisis se ha conjugado con un aumento de la inseguridad y una oleada de manifestaciones violentas que se repiten desde el año pasado, en protesta por los escándalos de corrupción que han salpicado a miembros del Gobierno actual y de anteriores administraciones.

