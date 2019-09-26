Lorenzo alcanza categoría 3 y Karen avanza debilitada e impredecible

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO,Miami.- Mientras el huracán Lorenzo alcanzó ya la categoría 3 con vientos de 125 millas por hora (205 km/h) sobre mar abierto, la debilitada tormenta tropical Karen se mueve hacia el nornoreste, sin que se conozca con exactitud a qué territorios afectará después de un giro hacia el suroeste este fin de semana.

Lorenzo, quinto huracán de la temporada ciclónica 2019 en el Atlántico, no supone amenaza alguna para tierra dado que se encuentra en medio del océano, a 995 millas (1.600 kilómetros) de la parte más meridional de las islas de Cabo Verde.

Formado este miércoles, el huracán ha alcanzado rápidamente la categoría 3 de la escala Saffir-Simpson (de cinco) y todavía puede fortalecerse más, según un boletín emitido por el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de Estados Unidos a las 06.00 (10.00 GMT).

Se mueve hacia el oeste-noroeste a casi 15 millas por hora (24 km/h) y se espera que hoy vire hacia el noroeste y reduzca su velocidad.

En cuanto a Karen, que descargó intensas lluvias sobre Puerto Rico y las islas Vírgenes estadounidenses este miércoles, a las 09.00 GMT estaba a unas 475 millas (765 kilómetros) al sur de las islas Bermudas y a unas 520 millas (835 kilómetros) al nornoroeste de San Juan de Puerto Rico.

La velocidad de sus vientos se mantiene en vientos máximos sostenidos de 40 millas por hora (65 km/h) y se mueve a casi 15 millas por hora (24 km/h).

Los vientos de Karen se sentían a una distancia de 45 millas (75 kilómetros) de su centro.

Se espera que el viernes vire del noreste al este con un descenso progresivo de la velocidad de traslación hasta realizar un giro en el sentido de las manecillas del reloj hacia el suroeste durante el fin de semana.

El NHC no prevé amenazas para tierra por ahora.

