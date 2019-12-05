López Obrador pide al fiscal general de EE.UU. no intervenir en México

Por EFE jueves 5 de diciembre, 2019
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ofreció este jueves al fiscal general de Estados Unidos, William Barr, una relación de cooperación para abordar asuntos de seguridad, pero le pidió que las autoridades estadounidenses no intervengan en México.

“Buena reunión con el fiscal general de Estados Unidos, William Barr. Como abogado comprende que nuestra Constitución nos obliga a ceñirnos a los principios de cooperación para el desarrollo y a la no intervención en política exterior. De este modo siempre podremos trabajar juntos”, expresó el presidente en Twitter.

Ambos mantuvieron un encuentro en Palacio Nacional, en el que también participaron el secretario de Relaciones Exteriores de México, Marcelo Ebrard, el secretario de la Defensa Nacional, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, el secretario de Marina, José Rafael Ojeda, y el consejero jurídico de la Presidencia, Julio Scherer.

Por parte estadounidense, estuvieron el embajador en México, Christopher Landau, y el jefe de gabinete del fiscal general, Brian Rabbitt.

Antes de la reunión, en su rueda de prensa matutina, López Obrador ya había apuntado que la cooperación y el respeto con Estados Unidos serían los ejes de la reunión.

“Quedamos en revisar un documento que va servir de marco de referencia para este encuentro que, pensamos, va ser sin duda amistoso y va tener como eje, como punto básico, la cooperación y el respeto (entre países)”, apuntó.

Desde hace semanas, ambos gobiernos mantienen contactos para abordar el tráfico de armas de Estados Unidos a México, pero la relación se complicó con la matanza de un grupo de madres y niños de la comunidad mormona del norteño estado de Sonora a inicios de noviembre.

Este miércoles, medios estadounidenses avanzaron que el presidente Donald Trump se reunirá el viernes con sus asesores para revisar la posible clasificación de los cárteles como organizaciones terroristas luego del asesinato de nueve integrantes de la comunidad mormona en México a inicios de noviembre, quienes tenían la doble ciudadanía.

El martes, Ebrard dijo que el tráfico y consumo de drogas es una tarea de común de México y Estados Unidos y ambos países tienen compartir la carga y los compromisos que genera esa problemática.

En esa comparecencia, el canciller explicó que para México lo principal “es reducir el tráfico de armas y de recursos económicos (de EE.UU.) para el crimen organizado en nuestro país, ese ha sido nuestro planteamiento”.

