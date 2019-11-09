López Obrador insiste al rey de España que se pida perdón por la Conquista de América

Por EFE viernes 8 de noviembre, 2019
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, insistió este viernes al rey de España y al papa Francisco que se pida perdón por los agravios de la Conquista contra los pueblos originarios.

“No le dejo de pedir al rey de España y al papa Francisco que, con humildad, también se pida perdón por los abusos que se cometieron durante la conquista y la dominación colonial”, dijo López Obrador en un diálogo con pueblos indígenas en la localidad de Tekax, estado mexicano de Yucatán.

El mandatario mexicano dijo que la petición “no es ninguna ofensa” sino un proceso de reconciliación para que México y España vean “hacia el futuro como hermanos”.

La propuesta del presidente de México se dio en el marco de la celebración de los 500 años del encuentro entre el emperador mexica Moctezuma y el conquistador Hernán Cortés, el primer contacto entre el pueblo mexica y los españoles, que ocurrió el 8 de noviembre de 1519.

Además, López Obrador se comprometió a pedir disculpas a los pueblos indígenas maya y yaqui por los abusos cometidos por parte del Estado mexicano tras la independencia del país, hace 200 años.

En marzo pasado, el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, propició un enfriamiento en las relaciones con España cuando envió una carta exigiéndole disculpas al rey de España y al papa Francisco por la Conquista.

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, opinó entonces que López Obrador incumplió “las formas” al hacer pública la carta en la que exigía disculpas a España, pero sostuvo que la relación con el país está “por encima” del mandatario mexicano.

A inicio de octubre, López Obrador reiteró la necesidad de que España y la Iglesia católica se disculpen por los abusos cometidos durante la conquista.

“Mandé unas cartas con este propósito y hubo mucha polémica. No estamos tocando ahora este tema; no quiere decir que lo olvidemos, porque consideramos que son momentos para la reconciliación y que se debe de pedir perdón por los abusos cometidos durante la invasión, la conquista”, declaró el mandatario en el Palacio Nacional, el 11 de octubre.

