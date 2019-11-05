López Obrador expresa a Trump condolencias por matanza de mormones en México

Por EFE martes 5 de noviembre, 2019
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, expresó sus condolencias a su homólogo estadounidense, Donald Trump, por el brutal asesinato de nueve personas, entre ellas seis niños, de una comunidad mormona en una carretera del norte de México, y se comprometió en hacer justicia.

“A través del presidente Trump, envié mi más profundo pésame a los familiares y amigos de quienes fueron asesinados en los límites de Chihuahua y Sonora”, expresó el mandatario mexicano en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.

López Obrador, del izquierdista Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), agradeció también la colaboración de las instituciones estadounidenses en este caso y se comprometió a resolver el caso.

“Le agradecí su disposición de apoyarnos y le informé que las instituciones del Gobierno de México actúan para hacer justicia”, añadió el presidente de México.

El mandatario adjuntó una fotografía en la que aparece conversando por teléfono con Trump junto al canciller mexicano, Marcelo Ebrard.

Un convoy en el que viajaban tres mujeres y 14 menores de edad de la familia mormona LeBarón fue atacado este lunes por un grupo criminal mientras se desplazaba entre Galeana (Chihuahua) y Bavispe (Sonora), ambos municipios en estados fronterizos con Estados Unidos.

La Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana informó este martes que el ataque dejó nueve muertos, seis de ellos niños, seis menores lesionados y una menor desaparecida, que fue hallada horas después.

El potente ataque, según imágenes filtradas a los medios de comunicación, llevó a que al menos uno de los vehículos se incendiara.

No fue hasta al menos cuatro horas después que empezaron a llegar los primeros cuerpos de seguridad en la zona, un retraso que el Gobierno federal atribuyó a la lejanía de la mayoría de poblaciones del lugar de los hechos.

Trump se posicionó este mismo martes en Twitter acerca de la tragedia: “Una maravillosa familia y amigos de Utah quedaron atrapados entre dos viciosos carteles de la droga, que se dispararon el uno al otro, con el resultado de la muerte de muchos estadounidenses excelentes, incluidos niños pequeños, y algunos desaparecidos”.

En otro mensaje, el presidente estadounidense ofreció ayuda a México para combatir a los cárteles del narcotráfico.

La familia LeBarón es un grupo de personas fundamentalistas de la religión mormona que llegaron a Chihuahua (México) hacia el año de 1924 tras escindirse de su iglesia.

