“Lo peor está por venir”, advierte Bolsonaro sobre el vertido de petróleo

Por EFE domingo 3 de noviembre, 2019
Jair Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, afirmó este domingo en una entrevista con TV Record que el derrame de petróleo que ha contaminado más de 300 playas del nordeste del país es una catástrofe “criminal”, y advirtió de que “lo peor está por venir”.

“Lo que llegó hasta ahora y fue recogido es una pequeña cantidad de lo que fue derramado. Lo peor está por venir, no sé si en la costa de Brasil, aunque todo indica que las corrientes fueron hacia la costa de Brasil”, aseguró Bolsonaro, sin precisar mayores detalles.

Desde el pasado 2 de septiembre, unas 4.000 toneladas de petróleo han llegado a 314 playas de los nueve estados de la región nordeste de Brasil, que atrae a miles de turistas todos los años por sus aguas transparentes, arena fina y rica biodiversidad.

El mandatario insistió en que “una catástrofe mucho mayor se avecina” por causa de ese derrame de petróleo, que “todo indica que fue criminal”.

La Policía Federal investiga a un buque de bandera griega, llamado Bouboulina, propiedad de la empresa Delta Tankers LTD y cargado con petróleo venezolano, como el presunto responsable del que ha sido calificado como el “mayor desastre ecológico” de la historia en la costa brasileña.

Según Bolsonaro, “todos los indicios” apuntan a ese petrolero griego, aunque la compañía dueña del barco lo niega con rotundidad.

Las pesquisas indican que el derramamiento de crudo, del que aún se desconoce si fue accidental o intencionado, ocurrió a unos 700 kilómetros de la costa brasileña “entre los días 28 y 29 de julio”.

Según la Policía Federal, solo ese buque de bandera griega pasó por esa región en las fechas indicadas.

El viernes, agentes policiales realizaron una serie de allanamientos a direcciones de Río de Janeiro que pertenecen a una empresa que estaría vinculada con el barco de bandera griega.

Este fin de semana, la Marina encontró manchas de petróleo en una de las islas del archipiélago de Abrolhos, considerado como la mayor cuna de ballenas jorobadas del Atlántico Sur.

El ministro de Defensa de Brasil, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, sobrevoló y acompañó este domingo las operaciones en Abrolhos, región situada en el litoral sur del estado de Bahía y que también alberga corales de gran valor ecológico.

Azevedo declaró a los periodistas que Delta Tankers LTD ya fue notificada sobre el asunto, aunque la empresa negó también en una nota enviada al diario O Globo que haya tenido algún contacto con las autoridades brasileñas y reiteró que no está implicada en el desastre ecológico.

