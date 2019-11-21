Lizzo, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X lideran la nominaciones a los Grammy

Por EFE miércoles 20 de noviembre, 2019
Lizzo

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- Lizzo, con ocho candidaturas, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X, con seis cada uno, son los artistas más nominados a los 62 Premios Grammy, que se entregarán el 26 de enero en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

Los tres jóvenes artistas dominaron la lista de candidaturas a los prestigiosos galardones, anunciada este miércoles por la Academia de la Grabación de EE.UU. y que les situó por encima de H.E.R. y Beyoncé, con cinco y cuatro nominaciones respectivamente, y de Taylor Swift y Lady Gaga, que sumaron tres cada una.

La cantante y rapera Lizzo logró a sus 31 años coronar la lista de nominaciones a Grammy, entre ellas al álbum del año por “Cuz I Love You” y grabación del año por “Truth Hurts”.

Además, Lizzo también figura en el apartado de mejor nuevo artista, donde se batirá contra los otros dos triunfadores de la nominaciones, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X.

La joven Eilish consiguió a sus 17 años estar presente en las cuatro principales categorías de estos premios: álbum del año, grabación del año, canción del año y mejor nuevo artista.

Por su parte, el rapero Lil Nas X entró en tres de las cuatro principales categorías excepto en canción del año, después de pulverizar récords en las listas de éxitos con su sencillo “Old Town Road”.

Contra ellos se batirá la cantante del género R&B H.E.R., que se impuso sobre Beyoncé al sumar cinco nominaciones, entre ellas grabación, canción y álbum del año.

Mientras, la estrella global Beyoncé logró sumar varias nominaciones en esta edición de los Grammy a pesar de que el pasado año no lanzó nuevos proyectos ni trabajos discográficos, más allá de su banda sonora para la nueva versión del clásico de Disney “The Lion King”.

Con ese álbum cinematográfico, “The Lion King: The Gift”, la artista logró la nominación al mejor álbum vocal pop, además de mejor canción para un producto audiovisual y mejor actuación pop.

La cuarta candidatura de Beyoncé llegó por su documental “Homecoming”, en la categoría de mejor película musical con su aclamada actuación en el Festival de Coachella.

Otras estrellas musicales, como Taylor Swift y Lady Gaga se conformaron con tres candidaturas, aunque de formas muy diferentes.

Swift, ganadora a álbum del año en pasadas ediciones, fue nominada en mejor actuación pop, mejor álbum vocal pop y canción del año por “Lover”, mientras que Gaga también se incluyó en mejor actuación pop junto a mejor banda sonora y mejor canción para un producto audiovisual.

Anuncios