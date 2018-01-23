Listado de nominados para la 90 edición de los Óscar

Comparte esta noticia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La Academia de cine de Hollywood anunció hoy las nominaciones para la 90 edición de los Óscar, que se celebrarán el 4 de marzo. Son las siguientes:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Call Me by Your Name” (Sony Pictures Classics).

“Darkest Hour” (Focus Features).

“Dunkirk” (Warner Bros.).

“Get Out” (Universal).

“Lady Bird” (A24).

“Phantom Thread” (Focus Features).

“The Post” (20th Century Fox).

“The Shape of Water” (Fox Searchlight).

“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Fox Searchlight).

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, por “Dunkirk”.

Jordan Peele, por “Get Out”.

Greta Gerwig, por “Lady Bird”.

Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Phantom Thread”.

Guillermo del Toro, por “The Shape of Water”.

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, por “Call Me by Your Name”.

Daniel Day-Lewis, por “Phantom Thread”.

Daniel Kaluuya, por “Get Out”.

Gary Oldman, por “Darkest Hour”.

Denzel Washington, por “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, por “The Florida Project”.

Woody Harrelson, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

Richard Jenkins, por “The Shape of Water”.

Christopher Plummer, por “All the Money in the World”.

Sam Rockwell, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins, por “The Shape of Water”.

Frances McDormand, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

Margot Robbie, por “I, Tonya”.

Saoirse Ronan, por “Lady Bird”.

Meryl Streep, por “The Post”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, por “Mudbound”.

Allison Janney, por “I, Tonya”.

Lesley Manville, por “Phantom Thread”.

Laurie Metcalf, por “Lady Bird”.

Octavia Spencer, por “The Shape of Water”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

“The Boss Baby” (20th Century Fox).

“The Breadwinner” (GKIDS).

“Coco” (Walt Disney).

“Ferdinand” (20th Century Fox).

“Loving Vincent” (Good Deed Entertainment).

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Roger A. Deakins, por “Blade Runner 2049”.

Bruno Delbonnel, por “Darkest Hour”.

Hoyte van Hoytema, por “Dunkirk”.

Rachel Morrison, por “Mudbound”.

Dan Laustsen, por “The Shape of Water”.

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Jacqueline Durran, por “Beauty and the Beast”.

Jacqueline Durran, por “Darkest Hour”.

Mark Bridges, por “Phantom Thread”.

Luis Sequeira, por “The Shape of Water”.

Consolata Boyle, por “Victoria & Abdul”.

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” (PBS Distribution).

“Faces Places” (Cohen Media Group).

“Icarus” (Netflix).

“Last Men in Aleppo” (Grasshopper Film).

“Strong Island” (Netflix).

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

“Edith+Eddie” (Kartemquin Films).

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405” (Stiefel & Co.)

“Heroin(e)” (Netflix).

“Knife Skills” (TFL).

“Traffic Stop” (HBO Documentary Films).

MEJOR MONTAJE

Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos, por “Baby Driver”.

Lee Smith, por “Dunkirk”.

Tatiana S. Riegel, por “I, Tonya”.

Sidney Wolinsky, por “The Shape of Water”.

Jon Gregory, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile).

“The Insult” (Líbano).

“Loveless” (Rusia).

“On Body and Soul” (Hungría).

“The Square” (Suecia).

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

“Darkest Hour”.

“Victoria & Abdul”.

“Wonder”.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Hans Zimmer, por “Dunkirk”.

Jonny Greenwood, por “Phantom Thread”.

Alexandre Desplat, por “The Shape of Water”.

John Williams, por “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.

Carter Burwell, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Mighty River”, de “Mudbound”.

“Mystery Of Love”, de “Call Me by Your Name”.

“Remember Me”, de “Coco”.

“Stand Up For Something”, de “Marshall”.

“This Is Me”, de “The Greatest Showman”.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“Beauty and the Beast”.

“Blade Runner 2049”.

“Darkest Hour”.

“Dunkirk”.

“The Shape of Water”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

“Dear Basketball” (Verizon go90).

“Garden Party” (Mopa).

“Lou” (Walt Disney).

“Negative Space” (Ikki Films).

“Revolting Rhymes” (Magic Light Pictures).

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

“DeKalb Elementary” (UCLA).

“The Eleven O’Clock” (FINCH).

“My Nephew Emmett” (New York University).

“The Silent Child” (Slick Films).

“Watu Wote/All of Us” (Hamburg Media School).

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

“Baby Driver”.

“Blade Runner 2049”.

“Dunkirk”.

“The Shape of Water”.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

“Baby Driver”.

“Blade Runner 2049”.

“Dunkirk”.

“The Shape of Water”.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“Blade Runner 2049”.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”.

“Kong: Skull Island”.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.

“War for the Planet of the Apes”.

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

James Ivory, por “Call Me by Your Name”.

Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber, por “The Disaster Artist”.

Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green Story y James Mangold, por “Logan”.

Aaron Sorkin, por “Molly’s Game”.

Virgil Williams y Dee Rees, por “Mudbound”.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani, por “The Big Sick”.

Jordan Peele, por “Get Out”.

Greta Gerwig, por “Lady Bird”.

Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, por “The Shape of Water”.

Martin McDonag, por “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”. EFE

