Listado de nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar
EL NUEVO DIARIO, LOS ÁNGELES (EE.UU.).- La Academia de Hollywood anunció este lunes los nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar, que se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).
Esta es la lista completa de candidatos:
– Mejor película:
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
– Mejor actriz:
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)
– Mejor actor:
Antonio Banderas (“Dolor y gloria”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
– Mejor actriz de reparto:
Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
– Mejor actor de reparto:
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)
– Mejor dirección:
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”)
Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)
– Mejor guion original:
“Knives Out” (Rian Johnson)
“Marriage Story” (Noah Baumbach)
“1917” (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino)
“Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)
– Mejor guion adaptado:
“The Irishman” (Steven Zaillian)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Taika Waititi)
“Joker” (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)
“Little Women” (Greta Gerwig)
“The Two Popes” (Anthony McCarten)
– Mejor película de animación:
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“I Lost My Body”
“Klaus”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4”
– Mejor película internacional:
“Corpus Christi” (Polonia)
“Honeyland” (Macedonia del Norte)
“Les Misérables” (Francia)
“Dolor y gloria” (España)
“Parasite” (Corea del Sur)
– Mejor montaje:
“Ford v Ferrari” (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)
“The Irishman” (Thelma Schoonmaker)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Tom Eagles)
“Joker” (Jeff Groth)
“Parasite” (Jinmo Yang)
– Mejor fotografía:
“The Irishman” (Rodrigo Prieto)
“Joker” (Lawrence Sher)
“The Lighthouse” (Jarin Blaschke)
“1917” (Roger Deakins)
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Robert Richardson)
– Mejor diseño de vestuario:
“The Irishman” (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Mayes C. Rubeo)
“Joker” (Mark Bridges)
“Little Women” (Jacqueline Durran)
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Arianne Phillips)
– Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:
“Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker)
“Joker” (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou)
“Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead)
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White)
“1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole)
– Mejor banda sonora:
“Joker” (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
“Little Women” (Alexandre Desplat)
“Marriage Story” (Randy Newman)
“1917” (Thomas Newman)
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (John Williams)
– Mejor canción original:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (“Toy Story 4”)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)
“I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”)
“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2”)
“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)
– Mejor diseño de producción:
“The Irishman” (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková)
“1917” (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)
“Parasite” (Lee Ha Jun, Cho Won Woo)
– Mejor mezcla de sonido:
“Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)
“Ford v Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)
“Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)
“1917” (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)
– Mejor edición de sonido:
“Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester)
“Joker” (Alan Robert Murray)
“1917” (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)
“Once upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman)
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood, David Acord)
– Mejores efectos visuales:
“Avengers Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Dan Sudick)
“The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Stephane Grabli)
“1917” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Elliot Newman)
“The Lion King” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy)
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy)
– Mejor documental:
“The Edge of Democracy”
“American Factory”
“The Cave”
“For Sama”
“Honeyland”
– Mejor cortometraje documental:
“In the Absence”
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
“Life Overtakes Me”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha”
– Mejor cortometraje de animación:
“Dcera (Daughter)”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”
– Mejor cortometraje de acción real:
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The Neighbors’ Window”
“Saria”
“A Sister”.