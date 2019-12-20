Líderes de la oposición haitiana rechazan invitación al diálogo de Moise

Por EFE viernes 20 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Puerto Príncipe.- Varios líderes de la oposición haitiana declinaron este viernes la invitación para reunirse con el presidente del país, Jovenel Moise, quien ha estado dialogando durante varias semanas con los actores involucrados en la prolongada crisis que sufre la nación.

Según la oficina de la Presidencia, este enfoque de diálogo “forma parte de una perspectiva para encontrar una solución pacífica y responsable a la crisis que ha sacudido al país durante varios años”, indica la correspondencia dirigida a los interesados este jueves.

Sin embargo, después de tres horas de discusiones, las cinco entidades políticas que el pasado noviembre firmaron el denominado acuerdo del Marriott o consenso de Puerto Príncipe, que plantea la dimisión del mandatario y otras medidas para zanjar la crisis, “decidieron declinar la precipitada invitación del presidente sin una agenda” concreta, dijo el portavoz del sector Democrático y Popular, André Michel.

“Los partidos firmantes siguen apegados al consenso que prevé la renuncia del presidente Jovenel Moise, el establecimiento de una transición de ruptura, la celebración del juicio de Petrocaribe y la organización de la Conferencia Nacional Soberana de Haití”, añadió Michel.

En cambio, el presidente del país plantea la estructuración de un Gobierno de unidad nacional que incluya a la oposición y otros sectores, así como la redacción de una nueva Constitución.

El pasado lunes, el Grupo de Iniciativa de la Pasarela entregó oficialmente a Moise el documento que la oposición había desarrollado durante dos días en el citado hotel de la capital.

El jefe del Estado dijo que quería discutir el citado texto junto al senador de la oposición Joseph Lambert; al líder del Foro Patriótico Jean William Jeanty; al representante del Sector Democrático y Popular Me André Michel; al de Mache Kontre, Rosemond Pradel y al de la Alternativa Consensual, Antoine Augustin.

Mientras, la oposición política vuelve a llamar a la población a manifestarse en una nueva protesta convocada para el 1 de enero próximo en la que seguir exigiendo la renuncia del presidente, al que consideran incapaz de dirigir el país y que está implicado en la corrupción.

Además, las organizaciones y partidos opositores planean organizar este fin de semana giras en el sureste del país, Nippes y el sur para reavivar las llamas de la movilización.

Aunque el país ha estado experimentando una frágil tregua en las últimas semanas en lo que a protestas se refiere, la crisis multidimensional que padece no se ha resuelto y las movilizaciones pueden recrudecerse en cualquier momento.

Haití atraviesa una de sus crisis políticas más agudas de los últimos años, el país estuvo paralizado por protestas entre septiembre y mediados de diciembre y lleva sin gobierno desde el pasado marzo.

Anuncios