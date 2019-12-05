Lideres de COP25 quieren una mayor presión ciudadana contra cambio climático

“Necesitamos la voz de la gente joven, de los ciudadanos en las calles, ayudándonos, presionando por el cambio”, declaró en una conferencia de prensa la presidenta de la COP25, la chilena Carolina Schmidt.

A juicio de la ministra chilena de Medio Ambiente, son cruciales “esas voces pidiendo más cambios, mostrando a los países que es posible el compromiso”.

“La movilización en las calles realmente nos ayuda a activar la toma de decisiones y a que todo el mundo se sume”, comentó en la misma línea la secretaria ejecutiva de la ONU para el cambio climático, la mexicana Patricia Espinosa.

La “frustración” ciudadana, en particular de los jóvenes, es totalmente comprensible “porque no estamos donde necesitamos estar” para cumplir con la meta, fijada en el Acuerdo de París, de evitar que el calentamiento global supere los 1,5 grados a finales de este siglo, admitió Espinosa.

No obstante, dijo que es necesario “reconocer los esfuerzos” que se están haciendo y ver que en la agenda de la COP25 hay “señales de esperanza”.

La esperanza es fundamental “para los más vulnerables” en África, Asia o Latinoamérica, porque en muchas zonas del planeta el cambio climático “es una cuestión de vida o muerte”, destacó a su turno la viceministra de Relaciones Exteriores de Costa Rica, Lorena Aguilar, cuyo país acogió las reuniones de preparación previas a la COP25.

Según Aguilar, la lucha contra el cambio climático es la “primera crisis global” a la que se enfrenta la humanidad en su conjunto y, por ello, los países de Latinoamérica y el Caribe quieren que esta cumbre sea “la más ambiciosa” hasta la fecha.

Esta COP25 “tiene que marcar un cambio de rumbo”, de acuerdo con Schmidt, en cuanto a la incorporación de “otras voces” que permitan hacer “mas transversal” la lucha contra el calentamiento global.

En ese sentido, Schmidt detalló que en esta cumbre van a participar no solamente ministros de Medio Ambiente, sino también de Energía, Agricultura y Ciencia de muchos países, así como gobiernos locales y regionales, y representantes de la sociedad civil y del sector privado.

Afirmar que “es tiempo de actuar no es un eslogan, es una necesidad, una exigencia moral, social y económica”, sostuvo la ministra chilena, quien no obstante no precisó si en la cumbre se adoptara algún texto que obligue a los países a aumentar sus compromisos climáticos.