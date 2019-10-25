Líder de Samsung vuelve a los juzgados tras reabrirse su caso por corrupción

Por EFE viernes 25 de octubre, 2019
El presidente de facto del grupo Samsung, Lee Jae-yong

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Seúl.- El presidente de facto del grupo Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, compareció hoy de nuevo ante un juez tras reabrirse su caso a cuenta de su rol en la trama de corrupción de “La Rasputina” surcoreana, lo que implica que este empresario podría acabar en prisión.

Lee se personó este viernes en el Alto Tribunal de Seúl para una primera vista y dijo a los medios “que lamentaba mucho haber generado malestar en mucha gente“, según recoge la agencia de noticias surcoreana Yonhap.

Sin embargo, Lee guardó silencio al ser preguntado por la posibilidad de que tenga que retornar a prisión.

A la puerta del tribunal se congregaron manifestantes a favor y en contra de Lee, estos últimos entonando cánticos de “Samsung debe mostrar arrepentimiento”.

Lee fue condenado a cinco años de prisión en 2017 por sobornar a Park Geun-hye, la que fuera presidenta de Corea del Sur (2013-2017), para obtener favores del Gobierno en su consolidación como máximo responsable del grupo, pero en febrero de 2018 un tribunal de apelación redujo su condena y le permitió abandonar la cárcel.

Sin embargo, el pasado agosto el Supremo ordenó juzgar de nuevo al heredero del imperio Samsung, al tiempo que le imputó nuevos cargos al considerar que pagó más sobornos de los estimados inicialmente en el marco del caso.

Dichos cargos están relacionados con el supuesto patrocinio por parte de Samsung del entrenamiento ecuestre de la hija de Choi Soon-sil (la amiga íntima de Park conocida como “La Rasputina”), una examazona de doma clásica a la que el grupo regaló tres caballos valorados en 3.400 millones de wones (2,6 millones de euros/2,9 millones de dólares) para obtener favores.

El alto tribunal consideró a su vez que una donación de 1.600 millones de wones (1,2 millones de euros/1,3 millones de dólares) a una fundación deportiva dirigida por Choi pudo ser a su vez un soborno.

En el mismo fallo de agosto, el Supremo también ordenó revisar los casos de Choi y la expresidenta Park, condenadas a 20 y 25 años de cárcel respectivamente.

La primera audiencia sobre el caso de Choi se llevará a cabo el próximo miércoles, mientras que la fecha en el caso de Park aún no se ha fijado.

