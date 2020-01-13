Liberan a mujer que disidencias de las FARC habían secuestrado hace 4 meses

Por EFE domingo 12 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- La psicóloga Doralba Agudelo fue liberada cuatro meses después de haber sido secuestrada por disidentes de las FARC en el departamento de Antioquia, en el noroeste de Colombia, informaron este domingo las autoridades.

La Fuerza Aérea detalló que la mujer, de 63 años, había sido secuestrada el pasado agosto en una finca del corregimiento (pueblo) de La Granja, en el municipio de Ituango (Antioquia).

“La presión de la fuerza pública hizo que sus captores la dejaran en libertad. No pagamos el rescate pues nos exigían quinientos millones de pesos”, afirmó el esposo de la Agudelo, Javier Penagos, citado en un comunicado de la Fuerza Aérea Colombiana (FAC).

 

La psicóloga Doralba Agudelo, liberada cuatro meses después de haber sido secuestrada por disidentes de las FARC.

Tras ser liberada en una zona rural del municipio de San Andrés de Cuerquia, también en Antioquia, la mujer fue trasladada en helicóptero Black Hawk de la Fuerza Aérea a Medellín, la capital departamental.

“Gracias al trabajo conjunto entre la Fuerza Aérea y el Ejército y coordinado con la Policía Nacional y la participación también de la Fiscalía General de la Nación, la mujer ya se encuentra en compañía de sus familiares y amigos”, agregó la información.

En diciembre, dos comerciantes que habían sido secuestrados por la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) en los departamentos de Antioquia y Chocó fueron liberados en la víspera de la Navidad.

El alcalde del municipio de Amagá (Antioquia), Wilser Darío Molina, confirmó entonces la liberación de la comerciante Diana Toro, “quien llevaba secuestrada 15 meses por un grupo armado”.

Toro fue secuestrada con fines extorsivos el 27 de septiembre en Amagá, localidad donde reside, y según las autoridades estaba en manos del Frente Noroccidental de la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN).

Por otra parte, el Ejército rescató ese día al comerciante Edwin Octavio Sánchez Correa en una zona rural del municipio de Tadó, en el departamento del Chocó (fronterizo con Panamá), tras casi 10 meses de cautiverio.

El secuestro de Sánchez ocurrió el 1 de marzo pasado cuando fue interceptado por integrantes del frente Cacique Calarcá del ELN cerca al resguardo Peñas del Olvido, en el municipio de Riosucio, también en Chocó.

