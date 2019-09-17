Liberan a diputado opositor tras petición de Comisión de la Verdad venezolana

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019
Édgar Zambrano, primer vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El primer vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento) de Venezuela, Édgar Zambrano, fue liberado después de que la Comisión de la Verdad, una instancia creada por el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro y refrendada por la oficialista Asamblea Nacional Constituyente, lo solicitó este martes al Poder Judicial, según un comunicado.

Asimismo, en una nota de prensa el tribunal de la causa -que tiene competencia en casos vinculados con delitos asociados al terrorismo- confirmó que “ordenó la libertad inmediata del diputado Édgar José Zambrano Ramírez, a quien se le sigue causa penal por la presunta comisión flagrante de delitos que atentan contra el Estado venezolano”.

De acuerdo con la corte, a Zambrano se le otorgó “una medida cautelar sustitutiva” que implica su presentación periódica ante el juzgado cada 30 días y se le prohibió la salida del país.

De acuerdo con el comunicado, compartido al final de la tarde por el fiscal general, Tarek William Saab, en su cuenta de Twitter, la Comisión para la Verdad, la Justicia y la Paz de Venezuela “acordó exhortar al Sistema Judicial el día de hoy el otorgamiento de medidas cautelares sustitutivas de privativa de libertad a favor” de Zambrano y en el texto se agrega que “se ha hecho efectiva la referida petición”.

Asimismo, se advierte que se inicia “un proceso de revisión de cada una de las causas que cursa ante la institución” y que involucra a los que la oposición y las ONG defensoras de derechos humanos consideran “presos políticos”.

Zambrano, junto a otros nueve diputados de la opositora Asamblea Nacional, fue acusado de participar en el fallido levantamiento militar del 30 de abril liderado por el jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, reconocido como presidente interino de Venezuela por más de 50 naciones.

Desde mayo pasado, Zambrano permaneció bajo custodia del Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia (Sebin).

Este lunes, el Gobierno de Maduro y un grupo de partidos minoritarios de la oposición venezolana presentaron este lunes una mesa de diálogo nacional que contempla el retorno del chavismo a la AN, la renovación de autoridades electorales y la liberación de “presos políticos”.

Venezuela atraviesa por un pico de tensión política desde enero pasado, cuando Maduro juró otro período de 6 años que no reconoce la oposición y parte de la comunidad internacional porque a los principales líderes opositores se les impidió participar en esos comicios.

