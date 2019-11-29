Leonel y Quique encabezarán actos de apoyo a candidatos municipales

Por EFE viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.-El candidato presidencial de la coalición que encabeza el Partido Reformista Social Cristiano (PRSC), doctor Leonel Fernández, y el presidente de esa organización política, Quique Antún, realizarán este domingo un amplio recorrido por diferentes provincias de la región Sur en apoyo a los candidatos a cargos municipales.

El ex mandatario y el líder reformista encabezarán encuentros masivos de proclamación de candidatos a alcaldes y caravanas en Comendador, de Elías Piña; Las Matas de Farfán, San Juan de la Maguana, Azua, Peravia y San Cristóbal, entre otras demarcaciones de esa región.

En esas actividades proselitistas también participarán dirigentes de los partidos que forman parte de la coalición que lleva como candidato presidencial a Leonel Fernández, como La Fuerza del Pueblo (LFP), Bloque Institucional Social (BIS), Fuerza Nacional Progresista (FNP) y Partido Quisqueyano Demócrata Cristiano (PQDC), entre otros.

 PROCLAMACIÓN CANDIDATO ALCALDE EN SANTIAGO
Se informó que previo a estas actividades, el presidente del PRSC, Quique Antún, viajará temprano a Santiago de los Caballeros, donde presidirá el acto oficial de proclamación del candidato a alcalde de esa ciudad, Rafael –Papito- Cruz, y los aspirantes a regidores que conforman la boleta del reformismo con miras a las elecciones  de febrero del próximo año.

El acto de presentación a la sociedad de Santiago del candidato alcalde se llevará a cabo en el Club Gregorio Urbano Gilbert, del ensanche Libertad, a partir de las 10:00 de la mañana.

GENAO EN ESPERANZA

Por otra parte, el Secretario General del Partido Reformista Social Cristiano viajará al municipio de Esperanza, donde encabezará el acto de proclamación de la candidata a la Alcaldía de esa comunidad, Jacqueline Peña.

Esa actividad, que se realizará en el parque Juan Bosch, está programada para las 4:00 de la tarde y se espera la asistencia de cientos de personas, en su mayoría jóvenes y mujeres, tomando en cuenta el liderazgo y el respaldo con que cuenta la dirigente reformista y actual alcaldesa de ese municipio.

Anuncios